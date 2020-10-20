PRINCETON — Mercer County schools will be closed and use remote learning only at least through Oct. 30.
That decision was made Tuesday after too many staff members are now in quarantine because of positive COVID-19 cases.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers said the number of positive cases in the county and the resulting number of staff ordered to quarantine has created an inability to adequately staff schools and properly supervise students.
“Therefore, Mercer County Schools will be providing instruction through 100 percent remote learning for all students effective Wednesday, October 21 through Friday, October 30,” she said. “Mercer County Schools will re-evaluate when the West Virginia Department of Education metric map comes out on October 31 and an announcement detailing school schedules will be posted.”
The closure, however, will not impact sports and events will proceed.
“Sports are dictated by the WVSSAC (West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission),” Amy Harrison, data and information specialist with the school system, said. “On the WVDE (West Virginia Department of Education) site, Mercer County is yellow this week. since schools are shutting down because of staffing issues, sports may continue as long as the team hasn’t been quarantined.”
Harrison also said staffing issues may continue to be a problem because of a lack of substitute teachers.
“Because of the recent spike, the number currently quarantined, and the possibility of more employees being ordered to quarantine we do not have enough substitutes to adequately staff our schools and provide appropriate supervision,” she said.
Mercer County was in the yellow category of the County Alert System on Tuesday, but that is based on the positivity rate, which is the percentage of positive tests of the total number tested.
However, using the original category to determine color, the infection rate (average number of new positive tests over seven days), Mercer County has been in the red this week because of that spike Harrison referred to.
The positivity rate was added to the criteria on Sept. 26 to help encourage more people to get tested. That rate tends to be lower than the infection rate and school systems can base their decisions using either one.
Four Mercer County schools are on the WVDE outbreak list: Straley Elementary, four cases; Mercer County Technical Center, two cases; Bluefield High School, two cases; and PikeView Middle, four cases. An outbreak is at least two linked cases in one school.
Monroe County schools are also all closed this week and since the county is in orange in both infection and positivity rates and schools may be closed again next week as well.
An official color code map that schools use will be released on Saturday on the West Virginia Department of Education’s website. Schools must use remote learning in the orange category.
The county has also been directed by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) to offer free testing events, which are occurring at the health department in Union today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday 12 noon to 4 p.m., and at Peterstown Elementary on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Allison Adler, director of communications for DHHR, said if a county shifts into the three critical categories on the County Alert System map, testing site(s) will be required within the following timeframes:
• Red – LHD (local health departments) are directed to set up testing site(s) the same day
• Orange – LHDs are directed to set up testing site(s) the same day
• Gold – LHDs are directed to set up testing site(s) within 48 hours.
“Once the map is released each day, our health command will connect with the local health departments in those counties to schedule testing events,” she said. “They may not occur (be offered) every day.”
Brenda Donithan, administrator for the Mercer County Health Department, said testing must continue to be offered until the color returns to green.
“It’s really going to be hard,” she said. “We are short-staffed as it, and then to get that going and keep the services going we already have, you do the best you can.”
Donithan said the health department offers testing every day, but an appointment is needed.
The free testing offered regarding the color code system will be separate events with no appointment.
Gov. Jim Justice recently started an “Aggressive Testing” initiative around the state, with the DHHR and National Guard providing assistance.
The longer range goal is to reduce the daily positive rate by finding those who have the virus but may be symptomatic and through isolation and quarantining stop the spread.
As part of the Governor’s Aggressive Testing initiative, testing locations will be added in every county that receives a color designation of Orange or Red on the DHHR County Alert System map.