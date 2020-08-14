Mercer County’s death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 17 on Friday as the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) confirmed the passing of a 97-year-old man.
The DHHR did not say if the death was connected to the Princeton Health Care Center, a major Covid-19 hot spot in West Virginia. All 16 prior deaths in Mercer County were connected to the nursing home.
Three other people – all from Logan County – have also died from Covid-19, according to the DHHR’s daily report, confirming the deaths of a 77-year-old woman, an 84-year old woman and a 73-year-old man.
The state’s death count is now 157.
In it Friday report, the DHHR said the state now had a total of 8,274 confirmed cases of the disease, an additional 123 from Thursday’s report. The daily positive test rate was 2.33 while the overall rate was 2.40 percent.
Raleigh County reported six more cases in the DHHR’s Friday reporting, pushing its total to 282, sixth highest among the state’s 55 counties.
The DHHR is reporting 40 confirmed cases – 35 residents and five staff – at Pine Lodge, a Genesis HealthCare nursing and rehabilitation center at 405 Stanaford Road near Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley. The facility is listed as having an “active outbreak” on the DHHR’s online database.
One notch above Raleigh County is Logan County which has reported 285 confirmed cases. It has also reported 10 deaths. The county has a population 32,000 – ranking 17th most populous in the state. Raleigh, with just over 73,000 people, is the sixth most populous.
Around southern West Virginia in the Friday DHHR report, Fayette County added six confirmed cases, Greenbrier County added two, McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming counties each added three, Monroe County stayed flat at 20 total cases, and Nicholas added one as did Summers County.
Cases per county: Barbour (31), Berkeley (727), Boone (114), Braxton (8), Brooke (72), Cabell (436), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (94), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (62), Harrison (240), Jackson (166), Jefferson (303), Kanawha (1,046), Lewis (28), Lincoln (97), Logan (285), Marion (198), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (65), Mercer (219), Mineral (127), Mingo (198), Monongalia (973), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (40), Ohio (275), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (127), Putnam (207), Raleigh (282), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (17), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (214), Webster (4), Wetzel (44), Wirt (7), Wood (269), Wyoming (46).