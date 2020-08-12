GREEN VALLEY — Members of the Mercer County Board of Health are scrambling to find time to talk with candidates to fill two vacant seats on the board.
Mercer County Commission has set a special meeting for Friday to make the choice and has asked the board to submit three recommendations.
During the board of health’s meeting Wednesday, members Stacy Hicks and Roger Topping said they will try to talk to each candidate and have the recommendations in time for Friday’s meeting.
“We have a list of five from Bluefield,” Hicks said, referring to names sent by the City of Bluefield. The two vacant seats must be filled by someone from the Bluefield area.
Commission President Gene Buckner was also at Wednesday’s meeting and told the board they had the option to table the matter to give themselves more time to talk to those five as well as any other residents who have asked to be considered.
“We received a letter this morning (Wednesday),” he said of a candidate.
But Hicks and Stacy, who were asked by board Chair Dr. Randy Maxwell to handle the interviews, said they want to move on and will try to finish by Friday.
“We are trying to meet the deadline,” Topping said. “If we don’t have them by Friday, we can call the commission.”
The seats became vacant when a former member had resigned and, more recently on July 31, former board Chair Dr. Randy Stevens resigned after the department’s administrator, Susan Kadar, unexpectedly retired and the medical director, Dr. Kathy Wides, resigned.
The events happened after a surge of positive COVID-19 cases occurred in the county and disagreement in direction and communication issues between Wides and some board members.
Last week, the department came under fire from the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on reporting missteps that resulted in eight deaths in the county not being reported.
Hicks, president of the Princeton Rescue Squad, said on Wednesday the board is “trying to do the right thing” and emphasized they are all volunteers who get paid nothing to be a board member and want to do it for the community.
“We are trying to fix the problems,” he said. “We want to get people who want to be here (new board members).”
Hicks said everyone is in the middle of a pandemic and the county needs help.
“We’ve got to get this fixed,” he said. “I want it done.”
The Health Department has been busy looking at all policies and procedures.
Interim Administrator Brenda Donithan told the board reports, especially death reports, are now completed correctly and in a timely manner.
“Everybody will know the policy,” she said. “Deaths will be documented well and our reports to the state on time. We are logging everything.”
More personal protection equipment (PPE) and test kits are also being ordered to help beef up supplies.
Topping said about $22,000 is left of the $50,000 given to the department for PPE and those can be ordered now.
“We need to look at stockpiling as well,” he added. “That’s very, very important.”
Topping said “a significant amount” of testing kits also should be on hand.
Donithan said she has also asked for help from Sen. Joe Manchin’s office for PPE as well as test kits.
Staff meetings and COVID-19 calls as well as training are ongoing, she said, adding the department is working with the community to make sure “everyone has what they need to do their jobs.”
“We are starting a log book of nursing homes, clinics and day care centers, calling (once a week) and documenting if they need anything,” she said.
She also works with other counties in preparedness and sees what their process is and what they are doing.
More testing is needed at the department, she said, and people are being referred elsewhere because some are needed after hours.
“We want to change that,” she said, and may start offering testing in the evenings.
Topping also said the DHHR has made errors in reporting, so it’s not all on local health departments.
“Many people touch these reports,” Maxwell said. “There is a lot of room for error on many levels.”
Maxwell also presented an update from Bill Crouch, secretary of DHHR.
“I have contacted him and Dr. (Ayne) Amjad (state health officer) personally,” he said, and DHHR has offered any assistance needed.
“As of now, Mr. Crouch is pleased with our effort throughout the weekend,” he said of that past weekend when Amjad visited and staff and board members worked to straighten out the death reporting issue. “He sends a thank you to staff. He is good with what we are doing now. Mr. Crouch is not recommending any changes for this board.”
