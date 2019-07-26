The Beckley VA Medical Center will host a Mental Health Summit next month, focusing on “Suicide and Suicide Prevention in Unique Populations.”
The summit will take place Aug. 16 at the National Mine Health & Safety Academy from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The purpose of the Mental Health Summit is to enhance the mental health and wellbeing of veterans and their family members through increased collaboration between the VA and the community.
Presentations include Access/MISSION Act from Health Administration Service Line Chief Kevin Pannell; What’s our date with destiny? by Hamlet Smith, LICSW; Suicide Awareness and Prevention in the Elderly by Debra Lilly, PH. D, ABPP; Suicide Doesn’t Discriminate – Perspectives on LGBT in the Military Community by Amy Parsons, LPC; Intersection of Pain, Addiction, and Suicide by Thomas Drvar, LICSW; and One Foot Forward by Jared Towner, PMP PMI-ACP.
The 2018 mental Health Summit has been approved for seven West Virginia social work, psychology, and nursing continuing education units (CEUs).
This summit is open to medical professionals, veterans and their families at no cost. Speakers volunteer their time, and the Mining Academy has donated the location.
Participants must have valid ID to enter the Mine Academy property. Registration will take place from 7:30 to 8 a.m. the day of the summit.
To confirm participation, contact Meghan White at meghan.white@va.gov.
