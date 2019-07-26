The 24th World Scout Jamboree is in session, and with 45,000 Scouts and leaders from more than 150 countries visiting West Virginia, it's a No. 1 priority for facilitators to do everything they can to keep everyone safe.
Jamboree officials said with all the high-adventure activities the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean offers, one might think most medical issues would be sprains or broken bones.
But Kathy Schawble, a registered nurse, said that isn't always the case.
Surrounded by lime green painted plywood, which served as walls for individual rooms within the clinic, Schawble sported knee-high yellow socks with bumblebees sewn into them as she checked the temperature of a Scout leader.
The young leader had a prominent sunburn on her legs, and Schawble wanted to make sure her body temperature was under control. After the individual was cleared, she gave her a small container of aloe vera gel to rub on her legs.
"Sometimes it's just the small things, but when out in hot weather with a bunch of people, you need to make sure people are keeping their bodies in check."
On Wednesday, Schawble said her clinic at the Jamboree saw roughly 100 Scouts, and she foresees that being the case for most of the days at the Jamboree. Most of the cases she has seen thus far have been for heat exhaustion and dehydration.
"Heat exhaustion is a common occurrence, and it's not always just the Scouts experiencing it. It's often leaders, volunteers and visitors from the community, too," she said.
With thousands of Scouts to care for, Schawble said it's important for those on Jamboree grounds to know the signs of heat exhaustion and dehydration, because many people often brush off the common symptoms.
Temperatures in the mountains are reaching the mid-80s for Jamboree visitors, so Schawble said if a Scout or visitor is noticing signs of confusion, headaches or body aches, the person should visit one of the clinics on site immediately.
"Those are beginning symptoms to something that could make you really sick," she said. "It's not always nausea or vomiting, so some people may not realize what the heat is doing to them. It's important for the Scouts and anyone visiting to stay hydrated."
Several hydration stations are placed sporadically on Jamboree grounds for water bottle fill-ups whenever needed. As temperatures rise, medical staff at the Jamboree also have cooling stations, offering high-powered fans in a closed-in space for folks to cool down.
A first-aid clinic is set up near every Scout subcamp, along with others set up near almost every adventure station. Tan ambulance tankers are parked near each clinic for emergency purposes.
"In case anyone needs to be transported to a hospital quickly," Schawble said. "There are also helicopters available for transport as well."
Although Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley is staffed at normal levels, Chief Operation Officer Austin Wratchford told The Register-Herald that hospital staff prepared in advance for the Jamboree.
"We've just wanted to make sure we were well prepared and ready, especially since it involves people from all over the world," Wratchford said.
Wratchford said staff at the hospital worked with Scouts before the event, and even conducted a cultural sensitivity training to make sure lines of communication were clear when it came to getting Scouts proper care in an emergency.
Schawble said everyone inside and outside the Jamboree is making sure the Scouts are well cared for. At her clinic alone, there are 10 physicians, nine nurses, six EMTs and two paramedics.
"Those numbers are around the same for each station," she said.
Schawble said she has worked with Scouts for 20 years and has served at two Jamborees. Although she is a full-time registered nurse, all the medical officials working in clinics at the Jamboree are doing so strictly on a volunteer basis.
The Jamboree also serves as a learning experience for medical staff, offering clinical experience for West Virginia University medical students.
