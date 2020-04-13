Five health centers in southern West Virginia will be among 28 across the state that will receive funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
According to press releases from both Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be sending $22 million to help community health centers battle the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) by detecting and preventing the virus, as well as increase health capacity and staffing levels of the facilities.
Manchin and Capito are members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Recipients of the funding in southern West Virginia are Community Health Systems Inc. in Beckley ($1,217,360), New River Health Association Inc. in Scarbro ($839,840), Bluestone Health Association Inc. in Princeton ($765,065), Rainelle Medical Center Inc. in Rainelle ($722,330) and Monroe County Health Department in Union ($687,155).
