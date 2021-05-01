Median virus age dropping -- W.Va. Covid-19 positives rising in younger population

CHARLESTON — The median age of residents testing positive for Covid-19 in West Virginia has dropped to 34.
That was the grim message Gov. Jim Justice delivered during his pandemic briefing Friday.
“I am telling you … young people should have a valid concern to be able to get vaccinated,” he said, adding that medical experts have also said that contracting the virus, even if no symptoms are shown, can lead to other health issues down the road.
Justice also said younger people tend to be spreaders, so getting the vaccination is also crucial because it can prevent spread to others who may be more vulnerable.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said the most spread of the UK variant is in the age range of 20-29 and the variant is 50 percent more infectious and up to 50 percent deadlier.
“The UK variant is the most common form (of the virus) now in the country,” he said, also reiterating the fact side effects can impact the heart and brain and “young people could suffer consequences … their entire life.”
They can also spread it to a more immediately vulnerable older population as well, he added, which points to the importance of as many people as possible being vaccinated.
Justice said that is one reason he will give each person between the ages of 16 and 35 a $100 savings bond if they get vaccinated. His goal is to reach about 275,000 in the age range, which would mean 70 percent of the eligible population to be vaccinated in the state.
That is when the mask mandate will go, he said, and the virus would be “shut down.”
Justice also said he plans to announce next week more ways to help get the 16 to 35 age group vaccinated.
As of Friday, 42 percent of the eligible population have been fully vaccinated with 53 percent taking at least one dose.
Of the 65 and above population, 78.8 percent have had at least one dose.
But he also expressed a concern for an uptick in cases in long-term care facilities, with 17 outbreaks now reported, after falling to below 10.
Churches are also seeing more cases, he added, with seven outbreaks in six counties after falling to only one outbreak recently.
“Stay on top of this,” he said to church communities.
Justice wants to make having access to the vaccine as easy as possible, offering it to state parks before, during and after Memorial Day weekend.
Pipestem will have a vaccination clinic, he said, with a date to be set.
Justice also said any church, business, school or organization that wants to host a vaccine clinic can do so.
“We will bring it to you,” he said. "Just call us.”
That number is 833-734-0965.
On a lighter note, Justice brought in his pooch, Babydog, to present her predictions for the winner of Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.
Babydog, in her fashionable Kentucky Derby hat, accurately picked the winner of the Super Bowl in February, even coming very close to getting the exact score.
So Justice told everyone to take note as Babydog predicted Essential Quality to win and another horse, Hot Rod Charlie, to do well too.
