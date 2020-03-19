charleston — The state Bureau of Senior Services received new guidance and policy Tuesday in connection with its coronavirus response.
According to a news release from the Bureau, senior centers across the state will be able to continue to use federal funds to meet nutritional needs of seniors.
“Home-delivered meals will continue and arrangements are being made for our congregate meal recipients to also continue to receive meals,” the news release said. “Shelf stable and emergency meals are being provided to all our current meal recipients.”
In-home services will also continue for seniors, the agency said.
Seniors are urged to call their local senior center for more information. Regular group activities may be limited at individual senior centers.
West Virginia Directors of Senior and Community Services President Bill Carpenter said the daily interaction is important for many seniors.
“Many of the seniors are alone without the constant contact of the meal delivery people and our in-home workers,” Carpenter said.
“Just imagine being 80 years old, living alone, poor health and the only thing you hear is, ‘You are susceptible to this. You are the ones that are the casualties to this’ and, again, you’re all alone.”
Those considered at highest risk for COVID-19 were older adults and people who have serious medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Right now, we’re just doing the best we can to try to reassure the seniors that, no matter what, they’ll always have a meal and, in most cases, we can do the in-home care,” Carpenter said.
Senior citizens with questions were asked to contact their local senior and community centers with questions or, as an alternative, call Carpenter directly at 304-824-3448.
A full list of sites was available at https://wvdscs.org/.