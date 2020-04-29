McMullan named director of Beckley VA Medical Center

Desmond McMullan has been appointed as the new director of the Beckley VA Medical Center effective Sunday, April 26.
McMullan will oversee delivery of health care to more than 12,000 veterans and an operating budget of $98 million at the Beckley facility.
“We are excited to bring Mr. McMullan on board as the new director of the Beckley VA Medical Center,” said Robert Walton, Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 5 director. “His sound leadership qualities and proven experience will be valuable assets for the facility, the employees and volunteers, and, most importantly, for the veterans we are honored to serve.”
McMullan has been serving as the deputy medical center director at the VA Healthcare System, St. Louis, Mo. His previous roles include chief executive, Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg, N.C.; assistant deputy commander, Clinical Support Services, Joint Healthcare, Fort Belvoir, Va.; integrated deputy chief, Surgical Services, Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C.; and program director and strategic planning officer, Office Veterans Communications.
McMullan earned a Master of Business Administration (Strategic Planning), Webster University; a Bachelor of Business Administration, National University; and an Associate Science, Logistics, Community College of the Air Force. He is Lean Six Sigma, Black Belt Certified. McMullan is currently participating in the VA Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program.
Beckley VA Medical Center is a 30-bed medical and surgical facility with a 50-bed community living center serving veterans in 11 counties in southern West Virginia. Beckley VA Medical Center operates two VA clinics: Greenbrier County and Princeton. In addition to health care services for veterans, the medical center offers education programs for doctors, nurses and allied health professionals.