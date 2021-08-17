McDowell masks up; Monroe looks to color coded map

When students return to school in McDowell County on Aug. 30, they will be required to wear masks.
David Williams, president of the McDowell County Board of Education, said the board decided during a Monday morning meeting to follow the advice of the county health department as well as CDC guidelines and require students and all staff to wear masks at least at the beginning of the school year.
“We are going to start off with masks,” he said. “But at this point it may be only temporary.”
Williams said whether the policy is changed will depend on how the current increase in Covid numbers goes in the county, which has seen a gradual increase in cases in recent weeks, including eight confirmed Delta variant cases.
“It’s only temporary right now until we see how things work out,” he said.
As of Monday, McDowell County had 67 active cases of Covid, according to the state DHHR, after falling into the single digits in June.
The Monroe County Board of Education is taking a different approach and voted in a special meeting Friday to not require masks when students return to class on Aug. 23.
Board President Keith Wickline said the county will use the County Alert System state color code map to make the determination on mask wearing.
“If the county is in red or orange, everyone will be required to wear masks,” he said. “But not if the county is green, yellow or gold.”
Red and orange mean a significant rise in the number of positive cases (infection rate) and/or a high positivity rate (the percentage of positive Covid tests of the total tested).
“We strongly recommend wearing a mask, but we are not going to require them at this time unless the county falls under red or orange,” he said, adding that the county was gold Monday and if that changes to orange or red when school starts masks will be required.
Monroe County’s infection rate was in the orange Monday at 15.5 percent but the positivity rate was 4.96 and in gold. However, the threshold for orange in that category is 5.00.
Wickline also said teachers, staff and students must sign waivers if they choose not to wear masks when they are optional (when county is in green, yellow or gold).
“If you choose not to wear a mask you have to sign a waiver that you will not hold the school board responsible if you are exposed to and contract Covid at school,” he said.
Wickline said everyone is concerned about the continued spread but at this point he thinks teachers, staff and parents should have the option.
Monroe County’s number of active cases had dropped to eight at one point this summer but stood at 33 on Monday, according to the DHHR, with two confirmed Delta variant cases.
In June, 54 of the state’s 55 counties were in green but the number of active cases kept rising.
On Monday, only 10 counties were in green with three in red, 23 in orange, 12 gold and seven yellow.
Statewide, the number of active cases have jumped from 883 in early July to almost 6,000 on Monday.
The Mercer County County Board of Education is scheduled to make a decision regarding masks at its Aug. 24 meeting.
Superintendent Edward Toman has already recommended to the board masks should be required because it is the safest course to take at this time.