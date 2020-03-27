Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold gathered health, economic, social and emergency services experts at Jim Word Memorial Park on Friday to encourage the public to keep safe social distance, to support the local economy in health-conscious ways and to update Beckleyans on how city resources are being allocated to fight COVID-19 and to support public health.
Rappold has been leading a teleconference with Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Director John Zilinski, local health officials, economic experts, city department heads and others three times each week to address a unified COVID-19 response.
As of Friday evening, there were three confirmed COVID-19 cases in Raleigh County, according to state health officials.
"We're doing all we can, as a very effective community, to try to keep this under control," Rappold said Tuesday. "Like everybody else, I hope it's sooner than later.
"But when I talk to administrators at Raleigh General and administrators at Beckley ARH and Access Health and other health professionals that are involved on a daily basis, I'm encouraged that we are, at our Emergency Operations Center and with other first responders, are doing about all we can to be proactive and try to flatten the curve.
"That's what we want to do," said Rappold.
Various speakers addressed the public and took questions from media, who were positioned at least six feet apart under an open-air gazebo.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, a local physician who was the first in the region to offer drive-through COVID-19 testing, told the public to stay out of crowds and to continue to practice social distancing.
"If you're young, and you think you're invincible, you're not," she advised. "Pay more attention to what's going on across the country."
Zilinski said his EOC's top priority recently has been obtaining personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders like police, firefighters, ambulance crews and others in the county.
Zilinski reported that West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) sent a shipment of 240 N95 face masks, which block the coronavirus, on Monday and 260 on Friday, which is one mask for every first responder in the county. United Methodist Services donated 700 face masks which are not N95 but still offer protection that is better than nothing at all, said Zilinski.
He said 911 dispatchers are now asking questions during 911 calls to determine if a patient meets the criteria for being a possible COVID-19 patient, prior to ambulance transport. Fire departments are developing rules for COVID-19 response, as are other agencies, he added.
Four Jan-Care drivers have been quarantined after encountering a COVID-19 patient, he reported.
He said he was advised Thursday that the state's DHHR will begin providing county health departments with names and locations of COVID-19 patients and that county health departments will release the information to 911 emergency management officials. A date for the new protocol has not yet been set, he said.
EOC Emergency Planner Cody Fortner reported that West Virginia State Police is developing a protocol for enforcing the governor's stay-at-home order and social distancing guidelines in public places.
Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini updated the public on local economics and protections for small businesses.
She said the Chamber wants shoppers to use Click-it shopping services to have groceries brought out to the car and to use curbside take-out at local restaurants.
"Having 30 people in the grocery store is not what's recommended at this time," Rotellini said. "(Social distancing) has been proven to work."
Rotellini reported that WVHive.com is the primary source of information for Small Business Administration disaster loan relief. She added that Grant Funders is making funding available to small businesses that are affected by the pandemic.
New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) is trained in filling out the loan applications and will help local business owners with loan applications. Rappold added later that the city will also assist with applications.
Rotellini said the Chamber recommends that impacted workers file for unemployment compensation.
"Right now, it's recommended that everyone (who has been laid off) get on the WorkForce West Virginia site, whether you're part time or you're full time, because things are developing in that area every day," Rotellini advised.
She said that, despite the threat of COVID-19, local business owners are optimistic as they cope.
"Most businesses are still planning for the future," she said. "A lot of these are teleworking and planning events so that when we do get back to business, we can be the strong business community that we have been.
"We'll all be back, and we'll be strong."
Like Amjad, Rotellini addressed safe social distance.
She said the Chamber is now urging business owners to deem one person an essential employee. That person should enter the office each day to pick up mail, handle accounts and payroll and do other office tasks. Other employees should be working from home.
Rotellini, who runs marathons, advised people to stay active. She said that Active Southern West Virginia advises that people stay active by hiking on trails that are not heavily populated, that hikers alert another hiker of their approach and that team sports be avoided.
Rappold said the Parks and Recreation Department will not currently be closing public parks but that the city will place signage warning people that they enter at their own risk and that safe social distancing must be practiced in city parks.
Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Baker said later Friday that playground equipment is off limits until further notice and that basketball and soccer fields should not be used for team sports in public parks.
"The city's park spaces will remain open, and the public is invited to use them as space to enjoy the outdoors, while continuing to practice social distancing," Baker stated. "We are encouraging people to go for walks, jog, go to the park and ride your bike, and engage in other similar activities but keep off the equipment."
Dogs must remain on a leash at all times and dogs and owners should stay six feet from one another.
She reminded owners to pick up their dog's poop.
•••
Amjad encouraged local residents to trust news about COVID-19 and to seek news about local organizations from legitimate media organizations and not from social media posts.
"Read real news," she advised. "Read real newspapers to see what's going on.
"Reading a tagline on Facebook is not 'real news.'"
Rappold and Raleigh County Community Action Association Executive Director Ron Cantley also encouraged the public to not believe every social media post.
Cantley said that a recent Facebook post suggested that Pine Haven Homeless Shelter was in dire need of food but that the report was a rumor.
"We are fiscally challenged at that shelter," Cantley added. "It runs on very tight margins.
"If people in the community want to help us by providing food or other items, you can call the shelter, and they'll tell you what we need."
Rappold urged people to rely on media organizations that properly vet sources prior to publication, when looking for news on COVID-19.
"We need to filter social media," he said. "It's all good, and the best way in this day and time to get the message out.
"By the same token, we need to understand all we read can be promoted by folks who have their own agenda and may or may not be what's best for the community."
Cantley thanked Rappold for putting together the event and offered encouragement.
"One of the silver linings in this dark cloud, I'm sure, is our capacity to understand that when we talk about the greatest generation, we might have it within us, as well, to respond in a positive way," he said.