Maxwelton Ruritan Club will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henning Church of God on Vago Road in Frankford.
For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 304-646-4453 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org.
Maxwelton Ruritan is committed to strengthening our community and helping meet hospital and patient needs through blood donations,” said Gary Wallace, President. “This blood drive is our way of giving staff, colleagues and neighbors an opportunity to help save lives.”
Blood is a perishable product that can only come from volunteer blood donors. With someone in the U.S. needing blood every two seconds, blood products must be constantly replenished, according to the Red Cross.
According to the Red Cross, donors with all blood types are needed, especially those with types O negative, A negative and B negative.
Every donor on this date will receive a free Little Ceaser’s pizza gift card courtesy of Robert Bittinger, Jr of Coldwell Banker Stuart & Watts Real Estate.