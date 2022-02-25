The lifting of a mask requirement in Raleigh County schools on Wednesday has allowed students, if they so choose, to go without facial coverings in class but has made little difference for other students, school officials reported Thursday.
Natalie Coots, an interventionist at district elementary schools, said that she has seen some younger students removing their masks over the past two days. Other kids are taking the precaution to keep their masks on.
“I am still a little cautious and wary, but I sure am glad to see those sweet faces,” Coots said Thursday, the second day that the new policy went into effect. “The kids were very excited not to wear them, but some are still wearing them.”
She said that there appeared to be no problem with the new policy among her elementary students.
“I guess the numbers and confirmed cases in the weeks to come will let us know the effects of lifting the mandate,” she said.
Since September, students in Raleigh schools have been required to wear facial coverings in classrooms and on school buses. Raleigh Board of Education members adopted the rule after first trying a voluntary masking policy in August. When cases skyrocketed, the board required facial coverings in September.
As cases of Covid and hospitalizations have waned in the state and around the country, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price and Nursing Director Angie Foster on Tuesday advised the board that a lifting of the mask requirement was in order.
Price emphasized masks are still recommended, but now they are not required.
While parents took sides, sometimes bitterly, on social media and at board meetings, the changes to mask policies have not caused rancor among students, according to statements by educators.
On Thursday, Price reported that the latest change in policy was going well, with students respecting each others’ choices.
“We still have students and parents who have chosen to wear (masks),” Price reported. “And it’s gong fine, and we didn’t expect anything less.”
He said that principals from every school in the district have not reported to central office staff the estimated number of students who were still wearing the masks.
“The ones who have have said that it’s been a pretty good number,” he added. “I’m not going to say it was half or a third, but it’s a noticeable number.
“Let’s just say it like that. We’re not taking surveys, but you can notice,” Price said.
“It says a lot about our kids, either way,” he said. “It says a lot about their respect for each other and how they treat each other with respect.”
John Quesenberry, who teaches history and government at Woodrow Wilson High School, said that the majority of students in his classes were not wearing masks. He said the same is true for teachers.
“It seems to be a relief to a lot of them, a little bit of joy in seeing each other’s expressions and faces and smiles,” he said. “We feel pretty good, at least I do, that the board’s being consistent about looking at what the numbers were, the infections, the hospitalizations.”
Quesenberry said that students seem generally accepting of one another’s choices.
“Everything seems fine,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like there’s any conflict.”
He added that an informal poll of students showed that in at least one class, the majority of students are vaccinated. He said he did not keep tabs or records but asked students to answer the question only if they felt comfortable.
“There were more vaccinated than I realized,” he said. “We’ve even had those conversations in my class, kind of like a celebration of not having to wear (a mask), but if you want to keep yourself safe, or if you’ve got loved ones at home that are vulnerable, or if you haven’t been vaccinated, it’s great to wear a mask to try to keep yourselves or others safe.”
Price said county health officials will continue evaluating the transmission and hospitalization rates.