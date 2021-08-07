With community transmission rates climbing in Raleigh County, students will likely wear masks when they return to school on Aug. 16, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Friday.
Price cautioned that the protocol has not yet been officially recommended to the Raleigh Board of Education, and also said that about half of the school staff had been vaccinated, slightly better than the state and county general population.
On Friday, as the highly transmissible Delta variant continued to spread across the nation, the latest reported daily positivity rate was 5.73 percent in West Virginia and 5.62 percent in Raleigh County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the 7-day positivity rate for the state was 9.69 percent on Friday, as most U.S. states and jurisdictions were experiencing "substantial or high levels of community transmission fueled by the spread of the highly contagious B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant."
CDC reported that Covid cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase around the county, especially in communities with lower vaccination coverage.
The DHHR website is reporting two different numbers for the state vaccination rate. The DHHR homepage notes 49.3 percent, but the DHHR county-by-county tabulation shows the state at 41.1 percent. The website shows the percentage of fully vaccinated Raleigh County residents was 41.3 percent on Friday.
"If we keep it up, we will probably start schools masked up," Price predicted. "If wearing masks is all we have to worry about in getting kids in school five days a week, it will be very simple."
He added that students wore the masks last school year without complaint and that the mask requirement is a "simple step" in keeping students safe.
He emphasized the decision is not yet final and that school officials will be working closely with Raleigh County Health Department to develop policies that protect students and school employees.
Regardless of the school board's decision, students, teachers and staff who want to wear masks may do so.
During Friday’s briefing, Gov. Jim Justice reported that the total number of active Covid-19 cases in West Virginia had reached 3,372 — nearly four times the number of active cases of less than a month ago.
“We're starting to see a more rapid increase,” Justice said. “There needs to be more and more concern about getting yourself vaccinated because we're running out of time.”
Hospitalizations for Covid-19 are also climbing.
The number of active hospitalizations in West Virginia was 210 in Friday's DHHR report, up from 185 as of the governor’s previous briefing on Wednesday. Of those currently hospitalized, 32.4 percent are in intensive care units.
Justice also reported that West Virginia now has five counties in the "red" category of the County Alert System map, including Wyoming County.
The map on Friday showed 12 orange counties, six gold counties, and 13 yellow counties. Of the state's 55 counties, 19 remain in the safest category, green, while all others have heightened rates of transmission.
Justice went on to report that there are now 129 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant in 32 counties across the state.
“With all the risks that are out there, you need to move today,” Justice said. “We all know how to stop it. All we’ve got to do is get vaccinated.
“But it will only get worse if we don't really aggressively run and get vaccinated today,” Justice continued.
Also on Friday, Justice reported in a press release that there are now 10 active outbreaks associated with churches throughout West Virginia, including churches in Fayette, McDowell, Nicholas and Raleigh counties.
Additionally, there are now 14 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state.
Meanwhile, there are 29 active inmate cases and four active staff cases across the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation system.
On Wednesday, State Superintendent of Schools Clayton Burch urged vaccinations as a means of reducing community transmission rates and said that virtual learning is available for students during the 2021-2022 academic year.
The state will be offering vaccination clinics in the schools.
Price said that school officials have no way of knowing the percentage of students who have received a vaccination. He added that Raleigh students will be offered the vaccines at school clinics this year and will be made aware of the prizes available for getting vaccinated.
The superintendent estimated on Friday that just over 50 percent of Raleigh teachers and staff are vaccinated, based on numbers obtained during employee vaccination clinics last school year. An updated number is not currently available, he said, because of retirements and new hires.
Last school year, prior to widespread vaccination availability, some schools were closed when a Covid case was confirmed. One confirmed Covid case required all who were exposed to quarantine.
This year, said Price, only unvaccinated people who are exposed to the virus will be required to quarantine, particularly those who were not wearing masks. Among exposed vaccinated people, only those who have symptoms of Covid will be required to quarantine.
Around 60 percent of state residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine by Friday, according to West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources data.