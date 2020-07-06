CHARLESTON — Wearing facial coverings in confined public indoor places where social distancing cannot be achieved will be mandatory in West Virginia starting Monday night after midnight.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the decision Monday afternoon during his COVID-19 briefing, saying the Executive Order is needed to protect residents.
Citing the rising number of new cases around the state caused, at least in part, by out-of-state travel, Justice said the stricter guideline of mandatory facial coverings is needed.
"It is my job to protect you. Now, what I am mandating today is I am signing an executive order today that requires all West Virginians age 9 or above to wear a face covering at all confined indoor places provided social distancing can't be maintained." — Governor Jim Justice.
“In the last few days our positive numbers have now moved to a level in excess of 3.7 percent (positive rate to the total number tested),” he said. “We are absolutely in a situation to where we have to make a move and make a move right now. If we don’t do it now, we will be in world of hurt.”