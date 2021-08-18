fayetteville – Opponents and proponents of the mask mandate for Fayette County Schools passed by the school board last week took to the streets in Fayettevolle on Monday in peaceful but pointed demonstrations.
As a new school year dawned in Fayette County and students returned to the classroom for face-to-face instruction, the mask mandate was in place.
Standing outside the Fayette County Health Department Monday, a protest event by Our Children, Our Choice unfolded, and participants spoke against the mask mandate.
Parents, they argued, should be given a choice on whether children should be required to wear masks while in school, and it shouldn’t be a decision made for them by county officials.
Citing different case studies and published reports, organizer Jennifer Campbell questioned the long-term effects of wearing masks on children’s physical and psychological well-being.
With school just starting up, Campbell said, “I don’t know about you guys, but I love seeing faces.” Not having to wear a mask “provides them comfort and gives them a sense of safety.
“Seeing people speak is a building block of genetic development,” she continued. “It is especially important for children with disabilities such as a hearing impairment.
“Who knows how long this will continue?,” Campbell asked. “We’re already on our second year of masking.
“We can’t say that with any confidence when the practice stretches on for months and years what the effects will be.
“We have been encouraging Americans to wear masks since the beginning of the pandemic, but special attention should be paid to the many children who struggle with masks,” Campbell said. “Public health officials claim to base their decisions and guidance on science, but there’s no science behind mask mandates for children.”
Children who want to wear a mask should be allowed to do so, Campbell said. At the same time, those who don’t want to shouldn’t be forced to, she said.
During the rally, participants paused to chant, “Our children, our choice.”
While the Fayette County Board of Education cast the deciding vote regarding the mask mandate in schools, Monday’s event was staged outside the health department, Campbell said, because guidance from that department “has a direct impact on the policies” that the board implements.
“The Fayette County Health Department has a considerable amount of influence in school policies.
“This is our second year (in masks),” she continued. “We were told we’d just have to do it a little bit. We were told we would only have to do it until the vaccinations roll out, yet here we stand.”
Vaccinations have been administered, and “our kids are still in masks. So at what point does it stop? There is frustration regarding the recent mask mandate; we understand that and we’re here to talk about it. Our kids are once again bearing the burden of bad decisions.”
The health department, she said, is “neglecting to analyze the harm universal masking is doing in kids.” Campbell asked that an open line of communications be established to find “a reasonable solution.” She also said parents need access to data the health department utilizes to provide its guidance.
“We want universal mask mandates for students ended; we want parents to have a choice,” she said.
“I respect people’s right to protest, because that’s such an important part of our freedoms,” said Dr. Anita Stewart, the Fayette County health officer. “However, I still feel that masks are the safest option and, with the evidence that we have related to Delta (coronavirus variant of Covid-19) and its transmissibility for vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals, I would continue to recommend masks. We are recommending the guidance the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended.”
Stewart said the school system is also following other CDC recommendations in areas such as social distancing and masking on buses.
“They’ve done a great job as partners to help keep our community safe,” Stewart said of the board.
“There’s nothing secret about the data,” Stewart stressed. It is gleaned from scholarly articles from the CDC and its publication, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). “There’s no secrets related to this. We’re not trying to hide anything. The evidence changes quickly; we’re trying to follow the latest evidence.”
And, that evidence is available, she said.
The CDC guidance related to masking in non-vaccinated and vaccinated individuals rises from a report issued after an outbreak in the northeast over the Fourth of July weekend, Stewart noted.
“We are very busy (closing) cases, and we are very busy trying to keep our community safe and protected,” she said.
A few yards down Wiseman Avenue outside Water Stone Outdoors at nearly the same time Monday as the demonstration at the FCHD, a crowd of local residents teamed up for a flash mob in support of the health department and the board of education.
Maura Kistler, a flash mob organizer along with Alison Ibarra, said the aim of their event was “to establish the story there is a ton of people in Fayette County who super appreciate the leadership that the health department has demonstrated during the entire pandemic.”
“We believe they’ve been working so hard for a long time, and now we’re going back in for another round, which is really tough,” Kistler continued. “This is a good-natured, cheerful show of support.
“We respect the demonstrators up there who have problems. That is an active and engaged citizenry, and we respect them taking advantage of what the Constitution offers them. But we also wanted to balance that story with another story we feel is really prevalent to Fayette County, which is support and gratitude.
“We believe that the mask mandate that was proposed was very reasonable and limited and based on the scientific method, which is let’s try this, then we’ll see what happens and we’ll adjust it if we need to,” Kistler said. “That, to me, is good policy-making.
“I salute the board of education, I salute the health department. I feel like, once again, they are demonstrating intelligent leadership, and that’s what we are grateful for.”
“The health department has been on the front line in Fayette County for the last 18 months, and it’s been a rough 18 months,” said Ibarra. “We wanted to step up and show them they’re supported.”
“We so appreciate people wrapping their arms around us in our community,” Stewart said. “It makes us feel good on those hard days.”
Fayette County Schools students and staff began the 2021-22 school term Monday in face coverings.
Masks will be mandated from Aug. 16-27 when students are on buses or indoors. After that, the Covid-19 case situation in the coming weeks will dictate how long the masks stay on, officials said. There will be no crowd limitations for outdoor or indoor extracurricular activities.
