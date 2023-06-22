charleston, w.va. – Dr. PS Martin has been appointed medical director for the Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS), effective June 23, replacing Dr. Beth Toppins, who served as interim OEMS medical director since April 20.
Martin is an associate professor of emergency medicine at WVU’s School of Medicine and an emergency room physician at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital. He is certified by both the American Board of Emergency Medicine and the American Board of Emergency Medicine specializing in Emergency Medical Services.
Martin earned his Doctor of Medicine degree and bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University.
“I am honored to lead this office, which does incredible work to support West Virginia’s EMS systems and residents,” said Dr. Martin. “I look forward to working with OEMS staff and partners to optimize the quality of emergency care across the state and improve the job satisfaction of our dedicated EMS providers.”
