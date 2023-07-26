HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A new grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) will support the planning and development of a three-year rural internal medicine residency program at Holzer Health System in Gallipolis, Ohio, in collaboration with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
The new three-year, $750,000 grant to the Marshall Community Health Consortium, composed of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall Health, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Valley Health Systems, will focus on creating a pipeline of primary care physicians trained specifically to care for patients in rural communities. The number of primary care physicians in Appalachia is 21 percent below the national average. That rate jumps to 40 percent below the national average in distressed Appalachian counties, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission.
As part of separate rural accreditation designation requirements, the internal medicine residents will conduct their first year of training in Huntington and their final two years at Holzer Health System, located 42 miles north of Huntington in southeast Ohio. This model allows trainees to learn firsthand how to address health care barriers in rural communities and treat a wide range of conditions they will experience in practice.
The consortium will work toward achieving initial accreditation in 2025 and welcoming its first residents in July 2026.
