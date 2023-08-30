HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, in collaboration with Westbrook Health Services, has received a $3 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.
The grant aims to address the pressing issue of opioid use in rural West Virginia by expanding access to Medications for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) and support services.
Amy Saunders is the managing director for the Center of Excellence for Recovery.
“We are excited about this collaboration with Westbrook Health Services,” Saunders said. “This project will allow us to help reach people with substance use disorders where they are. This project will establish new access points for essential care in underserved rural communities, where access and services are limited.”
By combining the expertise of Westbrook Health Services, an experienced local behavioral health center, and the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, this collaboration will offer MOUD access and support in the heart of the communities that need it most.
To learn more about the Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) Rural Communities Opioid Response Program visit https://www.hrsa.gov/rural-health/opioid-response
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.