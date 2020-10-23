CHARLESTON — In a dire assessment of what may lie ahead with Covid-19 in the coming weeks and months, state officials said the worst may be yet to come, and wearing a mask is equivalent to a vaccine.
“Covid is spreading everywhere,” state Covid-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said Friday during Gov. Jim Justice's pandemic briefing. “When we look around the country, we’re seeing the number of cases picking up dramatically.”
The next six to 12 weeks will be a critical time as more and more people go indoors and possibly socialize, he said. “I am not trying to scare people, but I want people to be aware that what we do today will be felt” in the coming weeks and months.
That is why wearing a mask and maintaining physical distancing are crucial.
“It could save 100,000 by the end of the year if people would wear masks,” Marsh said.
“Masks equal a vaccine,” Justice said. “How could it be more simple?”
Marsh pointed out that the nation saw 71,000 new cases in one day and 41,000 now hospitalized, the highest number in four to six weeks.
West Virginia, as well as Mercer and surrounding counties, continues to see surges in cases, with numbers rising daily.
The state saw 335 new cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the daily positivity rate to 3.85 percent and the total cumulative number of cases to 21,392. Between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, Mercer County saw a surge of 105 new positive cases.
Marsh said another concerning statistic is the change in which age group the numbers are rising the most.
“We used to see the most positives in the 10 to 29 age group,” he said, referring to a surge for that group during the summer as more students returned to schools. “Now, we are seeing a much more even distribution when we look at the Covid testing over the last seven days. The highest group (of positive cases) is people over 70.”
That group has a “much higher risk of dying, and also a much higher risk of being severely ill,” he added.
Hospitals in many areas in the country are also feeling the pressure, with Wisconsin being forced to use a temporary field hospital because of a lack of adequate capacity in hospitals. The death rate is also rising, which typically occurs after surges, he said.
Things are likely going to get worse as in the 1918 pandemic, Marsh said, as that virus saw surges when people let their guards down. Many cases now are being spread by people who are having gatherings with extended family and friends but not being careful.
Marsh reiterated that wearing a mask “is equivalent to having a vaccine today.”
Email: cboothe@bdtonline.com.