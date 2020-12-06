Covid-19 records kept falling across West Virginia in the Sunday pandemic report by the Department of Health and Human Resources as about half of the state’s school districts prepare for a return to remote classrooms on Monday following the Thanksgiving break.
The Saturday Department of Education color-coded map showed 12 counties in red and another 15 counties in orange – the two color categories that prohibit face-to-face instruction in K-12 classrooms. Combined, the 27 counties represent almost half of the state’s 55 districts.
Only Wyoming County in The Register-Herald’s primary market is in red, and no other regional county is in orange.
Statewide, a record 1,425 newly confirmed cases of Covid-19 were in the DHHR report on Sunday, lifting the daily test rate to 7.25 percent.
Active cases set a record, too, jumping by 788 from 18,289 to 19,077. One week ago there were 16,788 active cases in the state and on Nov. 1, there were 5,558.
Hospitalizations (616), intensive care patients (174) and patients on ventilators (77) were all off their recent highs.
In the newspaper’s market, Wyoming Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is reporting a significant outbreak with 25 residents having tested positive for the highly infectious disease. As of Sunday, there were no reported deaths at the center.
Stonerise Lewisburg nursing care center is also reporting an outbreak – 17 residents and 15 staffers have tested positive, according to the DHR online database. There has been one Covid-related death associated with the recent active status at the center.
Also in Greenbrier County, White Sulphur Springs Center is reporting five residents who have tested positive.
Greenbrier County has seen an acceleration of Covid cases in the past several weeks. Its count was up 24 in the Sunday report, pushing its total to 659 – a gain of 160 in the last week and 442 since Nov. 1.
Wyoming County, too, has seen a similar trend. It added 24 cases on Sunday, pushing its total to 864 – a gain of 118 in the past week and 505 since Nov. 1.
In Raleigh County, where health officials counted 22 new Covid cases for the DHHR’s Sunday report, four staffers at Jackie Withrow Hospital have tested positive, while one staffer at Pine Lodge, two staffers and one patient at Stonerise Beckley have tested positive.
Raleigh County’s Covid cases hit 1,781 total on Sunday, 198 more than a week ago and 915 more since Nov. 1. The county is reporting 353 active cases.
On Sunday, the DHHR confirmed nine more Covid-related deaths, including Fayette County’s 39th, an 80-year-old man. Others were a 67-year-old woman from Wood County, an 82-year-old man from Wood County, a 91-year-old man from Mineral County, a 94-year-old man from Preston County, an 83-year-old man from Mineral County, a 71-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 95-year-old man from Hancock County and an 81-year-old man from Ohio County.
Cases per county: Barbour (507), Berkeley (3,847), Boone (715), Braxton (149), Brooke (799), Cabell (3,366), Calhoun (90), Clay (149), Doddridge (138), Fayette (1,257), Gilmer (222), Grant (485), Greenbrier (659), Hampshire (443), Hancock (966), Hardy (388), Harrison (1,682), Jackson (779), Jefferson (1,584), Kanawha (6,264), Lewis (278), Lincoln (479), Logan (1,141), Marion (1,057), Marshall (1,508), Mason (649), McDowell (677), Mercer (1,495), Mineral (1,568), Mingo (1,040), Monongalia (3,626), Monroe (414), Morgan (342), Nicholas (412), Ohio (1,791), Pendleton (130), Pleasants (123), Pocahontas (270), Preston (823), Putnam (2,237), Raleigh (1,781), Randolph (785), Ritchie (209), Roane (218), Summers (297), Taylor (425), Tucker (190), Tyler (182), Upshur (567), Wayne (1,177), Webster (80), Wetzel (473), Wirt (134), Wood (3,066), Wyoming (864).