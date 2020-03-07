West Virginia University has launched a website dedicated to information about the COVID-19 coronavirus and the university’s response and plans should the disease begin to affect the institution and community.
The website is at http://coronavirus.wvu.edu and includes general information as well as links to more detailed information for specific audiences such as students, faculty, staff and the general community.
washington, d.c. – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has announced a coronavirus resource page on his website to ensure West Virginians have access to accurate information so they can be prepared and safe.
To view the coronavirus resource webpage visit https://www.manchin.senate.gov/coronavirus