Manchin: "Production problem" slows Covid-19 vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Thursday the priority for Washington right now is the Covid-19 vaccine, and he has been told by the new administration that by the end of February and into March production will be going like “gangbusters.”
Manchin participated in a Zoom interview with CNHI newspaper editors from West Virginia and Pennsylvania Thursday morning
“We are concerned about the vaccine,” he said of the focus in D.C. “The vaccine is the most important thing we have. Nothing changes until we are able to get … herd immunity, until we are able to get millions of people vaccinated.”
Manchin said the purpose is to reach a point where people’s lives can return to a relative normalcy. “Until that is done, I think everything we have is committed to that.”
But access to the vaccines has seen an unexpected setback, he said. “We did not have the production we were led to believe.”
A stockpile of the vaccine was purported to be available by the former administration but was recently found to be nonexistent.
Manchin said there is no point harping on what happened or criticizing former President Donald Trump. “Forget that. The bottom line is, we didn’t have what we thought we would have.”
The focus now is on solving the problem with more production, he said, and a positive he sees is a growing change of attitude in taking the vaccine.
In West Virginia, it is encouraging to see more people now asking to be vaccinated than ever before because they are no longer being told “it’s not serious, you don’t need to be, don’t worry about it,” he said. “So now we are getting back to where people hopefully are listening to the professionals and scientists, those who have the knowledge.”
However, he said the Trump administration should get credit for Operation Warp Speed and the help it provided in getting a vaccine to the market as quickly as possible.
But production did not ramp up as expected. “We were led to believe there was plenty of production,” he said.
After the inauguration, Manchin spoke to President Joe Biden about the issue and asked him if it were a production or distribution problem. “He said, ‘Joe, we have a production problem.’”
That production problem has hit states hard, especially West Virginia.
West Virginia has done a good job with distribution, Manchin said, praising Dr. Clay Marsh, the state Covid-19 czar, Gov. Jim Justice and retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the InterAgency Vaccine Task Force in the state.
The state leads the nation in percentage of doses received that have been administered. As of Thursday, West Virginia has administered 97.5 percent of the 179,900 doses received for the first dose and 52.5 percent of the 98,500 second doses received.
“We truly took a holistic approach to get people inoculated as quickly as possible by using our rural pharmacies and every asset we have,” Manchin said. “We have done a better job than most any other state.”
But the numbers of those being vaccinated and those needing to get vaccinated fall “woefully short” of expectations, he added. “It’s not the fault of the State of West Virginia. It’s basically because we don’t have the vaccinations.”
Manchin said he has been told that the number of vaccines the state is seeing now per week (27,300 doses scheduled for next week) will not fall below that mark and start increasing.
“Hopefully you will start seeing an increase here in February and it will continue to increase as we see different companies such as Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca coming online in production,” he said. “By the end of February and into March it will be gangbusters, (which) is what we are told.”
According to an ABC News report, Johnson & Johnson, which has a one-dose vaccine, may ask the FDA for an emergency use authorization as early as next week and AstraZeneca is nearing the end of its trials.
Manchin also said another Covid package, for $1.9 trillion, is on the table and unemployment ($300 a week from the federal government) runs out on March 14.
“It is imperative we do something there because we know we will not be out of this pandemic by the end of this quarter (March 31),” he said. “So we want to continue that (unemployment assistance); it’s of great importance.”
Adequate funding for vaccinations must also be on the table, he said, as well as for testing and distribution.
“There are concerns about $1.9 trillion (Biden’s proposal); is that too much right now?” Manchin said. “Is that much needed right now since we just passed and President Trump signed on Dec. 27 a $900 billion package?”
That stimulus package was led by a 10-member bipartisan group, which he was part of and helped push.
“It was based on emergency needs,” he said, with assistance for many residents set to expire at the end of December. “We wanted to make sure that didn’t happen ... and our economy falling into a deep recession.”
Manchin would not say if he supports the $1.9 trillion package, but was scheduled to be briefed on it Thursday by the president’s staff to learn where the need is, where the money would go and whether that’s “enough, too much or not enough.”
But Manchin also addressed the mounting national debt.
“In the last four years, we have added more debt at a faster rate then ever in the history of our country since World War II,” he said, referring to the estimated $7.8 trillion debt increase during the Trump administration. “I know people bragged about the economy and all that, but when you throw that much money at it, just in one year (2020), right at $5 trillion, the annual budget for running the whole country is not quite $4 trillion a year.”
The $4.5 trillion debt in 2020 was seen as a way for the country not to “fall through,” he added, so adding another $1.9 trillion should be considered. “I would hope that we would have bipartisan support if they can show we need it.”
Manchin said he has not heard an economist say the debt is creating a “hole” that has to be filled or the country will fall through the hole.
“Let me tell you what we are worried about,” he said. “We’ve got restaurants that are not going to make it. The entertainment industry is not going to make it, many of them. How do you do that (salvage those businesses)?”
Manchin said some “aspirational things” are also included in the bill, including raising the minimum wage to $15.
“Is this a place for that?” he asked, or should it be at a policy level and debated elsewhere?
The current minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is “not going to get it,” he said. “Even in West Virginia we were able to raise the minimum wage to $8.75. Most of the large metropolitan areas and states have already gone to $15 an hour.”
Manchin said he is concerned about the immediate needs to prevent a recession, including helping people avoid being evicted from their homes, making sure food subsidies are available and getting kids back in schools.
Kids are safe in schools when proper protocol is followed, he added, and sports activities can also be done safely.
Manchin said the country has three to five months before enough people will be vaccinated to allow a return to some normalcy, but it will never be the same.
“The new normal will not be like the old one was,” he said. “We found out we can work differently, we can be productive in much different ways. So you are going to see a big change in the economy and the workplace … but not a lack of productivity.”