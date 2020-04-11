Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, is not happy with what West Virginia received in the first round of funding from the CARES Act.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the first allotment of designated healthcare provider funding through the CARES Act on Friday, and of the $30 billion released, West Virginia received $246.5 million for 1,772 providers - less than 1 percent of the total money released.
“We appreciate every dollar that is allocated to help our West Virginia health care providers but it is heartbreaking for the state with the most at risk population to receive less than 1 percent of the total money released today,” Manchin said.. “Our rural hospitals and providers are the first line of defense in the communities they serve and we cannot risk insolvency, especially at a time like this. Our providers in West Virginia deserve the same level of attention as the larger providers throughout the country.”