WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin told business leaders at the West Virginia Business Summit Thursday in Greenbrier County he fears the state doesn’t have enough workers to fill the hundreds of new jobs being created by companies building manufacturing facilities statewide.
“My greatest concern right now: Will we have the labor force to be able to provide the demand for what people want and what we can do?” Manchin, D-W.Va., said.
One of the state’s largest economic development projects is Nucor Steel in Mason County. The company plans to build a $2.7 billion facility and hire up to 800 employees.
Earlier this week, Green Power Motor Company in Kanawha County opened an all-electric school bus manufacturing facility with a goal of reaching up to 900 new jobs by 2024.
Manchin said out-of-state recruitment efforts over the next few years will be key in filling those positions.
https://wvmetronews.com/2022/09/01/manchin-wv-will-have-to-look-elsewhere-to-hire-new-workers/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.