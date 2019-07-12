Manchin calls for settlement funds to go toward drug treatment

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is calling for the $1.4 billion settlement from Reckitt Benckiser Group, the manufacturer of Suboxone, to be used specifically for programs and resources directly to fight the opioid epidemic.
“Out of the 21 million Americans who need substance use disorder treatment, only an estimated 3.8 million, or 18 percent were able to access it," Manchin said in the release.
"People in rural areas face even more difficulties accessing treatment, with 92 percent of substance abuse treatment facilities located in urban areas. That is unacceptable."
Manchin said the nation must do more to address the epidemic, "and using this settlement to do so is a great start."
— Wendy Holdren