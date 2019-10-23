The Beckley VA Medical Center will host a “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Walk on Friday, Oct. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the picnic shelter adjacent to the parking garage.
The community, including veterans, families, community leaders and the public, are encouraged to participate.
Those interested in being part of a group picture are welcome to arrive at 11 a.m. wearing pink. Following the group photo, the walk will be kicked off with a short welcome speech from a Beckley VAMC employee who has survived breast cancer.
The walk will be a marked 2K around the facility campus. Shorter distances can be easily walked, as well. In the case of inclement weather, an alternative route inside the garage will be available.
The Beckley VAMC’s Women’s Clinic, with its community partners, will have breast cancer awareness material, including how to create protective habits that may decrease the chance of developing cancer. Other information regarding women’s healthcare at Beckley VAMC will be available.
Healthy snacks and music will be available during the event. Beckley VAMC wants to celebrate breast cancer survivors, the hope for a cure and healthy living.
According to the National Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the second most common cancer, among women in the United States.
Cancer prevention is any protective action that decreases your chance of developing cancer. Some cancer risk factors can be avoided, but many cannot.
For example, both smoking and inheriting certain genes are risk factors for some types of cancer, but only smoking can be avoided. Creating habits of exercising regularly and a healthy diet may be protective factors for some types of cancer.