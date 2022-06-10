Friday’s report: The Raleigh Center in Daniels is experiencing a significant Covid outbreak that has infected 44 residents and 35 staffers, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) online database.
The center, a skilled nursing facility offering post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation as well as long-term and respite care, is a Genesis HealthCare facility.
The outbreak is the second highest in the state currently, with the Dunbar Center in Charleston reporting 60 residents having been infected with the disease along with 28 members of the staff.
Neither facility has reported a death during their outbreaks.
Across the state, active cases remained perched above 2,000 for the 23rd consecutive day in the state’s pandemic report issued Friday morning, ticking up two cases to 2,198 in the latest count by the DHHR.
The positive test rate was also up a bit, rising from 5.77 percent in the Thursday report to 6.39 percent, marking the 39th consecutive day above 5 percent.
Covid hospitalizations, meanwhile, continued trending up, too, rising to 208 in the Friday report. That was up five from the day before and up 32 from one week ago.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported one more Covid-related death in the Friday report, a 67-year-old female from McDowell County. That pushed the state’s total to 6,999.