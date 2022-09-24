Beckley native Dr. Ayne Amjad is stepping away from her role as West Virginia’s state health officer effective Oct. 1.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his pandemic-response media briefing on Sept. 6.
“This is bittersweet, to tell you the truth,” Justice began. “Dr. Amjad came and really stepped up at a time when we really, really needed somebody.”
He added, “While she will be stepping down, she’s not going anywhere and she’s not leaving us. She will be on the briefings with us all the time.”
“I know you want to be with your patients,” Justice later added. “You’re a heck of a doctor.”
Amjad, who was appointed to this role in July 2020, will “continue to serve on a contract basis as senior advisor to the governor, to myself and others in state government,” said Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). “She will continue to provide medical oversight and function as the state health officer until a permanent person is named.”
Amjad said that one of the highlights of her professional career has been serving on the pandemic leadership team and for the DHHR.
“The reason I am stepping back is just to return to my clinical practice,” Amjad said. “I do miss seeing my patients. That’s a great bond for me and a great way for me to know really what’s going on.”
In the days before this announcement was made, Amjad took the time to respond to questions from The Register-Herald about the challenges presented to public health officials during the pandemic and to discuss the current new normal.
What has been the greatest challenge in public health care since the height of the pandemic? What is being done to address that challenge?
Sharing scientific-based information in a clear and consistent manner that can continue to build trust in the health care and scientific community for the public. In West Virginia we have strived to be open with communication and answering questions as up to date as possible, recognizing that words matter.
What new policies are in place that weren’t around before Covid?
Part of our response is learning to change and adapt in response to evolving science, changes in context and available resources. While policies are continuously being evaluated and updated, our communication among partners and local health departments has strengthened as a result of the pandemic.
How are our local health departments doing? Are they still struggling with staffing issues? If so, what methods are being used to retain/recruit staff?
Health departments have been the boots on the ground since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. There are still staffing issues statewide, and we continue to look for ways to retain and recruit new staff by holding hiring events.
Is there better communication between county-to-county health departments and between county and state officials?
I believe communication has improved during these last few years; many organizations have developed a good working relationship across county and state agencies.
Are they receiving better/more funding from the state level, or are plans in place for increased funding?
We continue to look for ways to support funding.
What does the future look like for our health departments?
The goals are to continue to support the health departments grow and function to better serve their communities.
The new politicalization of health care has affected many people. How are public health leaders working to ensure that state residents have continued faith in our health care system?
By maintaining transparency with information sharing and using scientific data to drive decision making.
Do you think this political shift is here to stay?
Unsure. Regardless, we continue to work toward delivering the most accurate information possible.
When public health care decisions must be made in the future, will the political climate be taken into account?
Public health policy works best when it’s driven by theory and data-informed decision making.
How is employee morale at local health departments and with state leaders?
Everyone is tired, mentally and physically, but their dedication and resiliency to the residents of West Virginia are what keeps everyone moving forward.
How prepared is the state in the event of another pandemic? What major lessons were learned?
West Virginia is better prepared for the next pandemic. We have learned to engage resources in a timely and efficient manner. We have also learned to pivot or change directions as needed during a crisis situation.
What is the “new normal” for West Virginia health care? Is Covid-19 here to stay? If so, how do we manage this new normal in our daily lives?
Covid is here to stay. The best way to manage Covid is to utilize everything we have in our tool belt to take care of ourselves. This includes being up to date with Covid vaccines, rapid testing when needed, using masks in appropriate situations, and utilizing therapeutics.
With at-home Covid-19 test kits, and less people telling medical professionals about positive results, are Covid cases most likely higher than we think?
Covid-19 surveillance continues to be based on results from laboratory testing. While testing volume is lower, we can still maintain strong situational awareness despite people using home testing.
Does West Virginia implement a wastewater surveillance system for potential viruses and Covid tracking? If so, where can information on surveillance be obtained? Is this a new normal?
West Virginia has a wastewater surveillance program for Covid-19. People infected with various diseases can shed virus in their feces even if they don’t have symptoms. The viral particles can be detected in wastewater, enabling wastewater to serve as an early warning system for Covid-19 and other communicable diseases. This program is in partnership with West Virginia University, Marshall University, and participating municipal wastewater treatment plants from 20 counties across the state.
Wastewater is a new approach to disease surveillance and is most useful when used with other data. Wastewater surveillance can detect small changes often before we see changes in clinical testing and can serve as a signal for early public health action. Tracking levels of the virus in wastewater allows public health officials to establish better, more reliable trends so we know when to respond.
The wastewater dashboard can be found at https://wvuvectors.shinyapps.io/WaTCH-WV/. Federal grants fund the wastewater surveillance program, and it is very likely that this type of surveillance will become more common in the near future.
What is the state doing really well regarding health care? What needs improvement?
West Virginia is doing really well in connecting the various health care systems in order to better serve West Virginians. We can always work on improving access to health care.
What advice would you give to medical professionals who are stressed and considering leaving the field? What advice would you give to patients who still have concerns?
Hang in there, we need you! In all seriousness, I think it is important for anyone feeling stressed to take a break, and it does not have to be a long vacation, but sometimes one day a week to unwind, or blocking off parts of your day for yourself, can all have a big impact on mental and physical health.
For patients, I would remind them that the people in health care are humans and feel and suffer the same ailments you do, and to try and be patient and kind.
