Beckley ARH Cardiovascular Associates and ARH Oncology Associates will offer a free heart health luncheon for breast cancer patients and survivors. The event will be at Historic Black Knight on Wednesday, Feb. 26, from noon to 1 p.m.
According to an article by American Heart Association News, “Improvements in early detection and treatment of breast cancer have led to an increasing number of breast cancer survivors who are at risk of long-term cardiac complications from cancer treatments. Although cardiology and oncology are often considered separate medical fields, they are frequently intertwined. Multidisciplinary care is critical in the management of cancer patients.”
The luncheon will include presentations by Melaku Demede, MD, interventional cardiologist; Dheeraj Kodali, MD, hematologist/oncologist; and Elizabeth Thomson Nelson, MD, internal medicine/family practice. The presentations will focus on heart health when battling breast cancer, the importance of the right health care team and women’s whole health and wellness.
To attend, RSVP by noon Monday, Feb. 25, to Dee Sizemore at 304-254-2457 or dsizemore1@arh.org.