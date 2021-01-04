BLUEFIELD – Cars and pickup trucks were lined up in and beyond the Mercer County Health Department's parking lot Monday morning as personnel gave people 80 and older their first shot of Covid-19 vaccine.
The health department announced late Saturday that 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine against Covid-19 would be administered Monday to seniors 80 and above. Vaccinations were scheduled to start about 9 a.m., but some people arrived much earlier. Long lines of vehicles reached into Blue Prince Road and as far as Route 460 at some point. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department provided traffic control.
Richard Barnes, 81, of Flat Top was waiting in the health department's parking lot for his turn. He said he arrived about 7 a.m.
"Well, I don't want to get the Corona 19," he said about his long wait.
Brenda Donithan, the health department's administrator, was in the lobby filling syringes with the Moderna vaccine. She had to be careful because unlike other vaccines, Moderna cannot be shaken. To stir it, users must swirl it gently to make sure it's not ruined, she said.
The health department had received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Recipients were receiving a card showing that they had received their first shot. Their second shot of Moderna will be done 28 days later. Donithan said.
Donithan said the first plan was to bring the seniors into the building. There were concerns that the walk could be too tiring for some of them, so a drive-through was organized.
Crystal Gillespie of Mercer County had brought her mother, 84-year-old Velda Ford, to the health department.
"We were here before daylight to get my mom a vaccine," Gillespie said. "We've been staying in, ordering our food online, going through the drive-through at the pharmacy, not getting out at all."
"Well, I"m not excited for myself. I want to save my children," Ford said.
"She wants to see the Covid stopped," Gillespie said. "We think the only way to do that is for everyone to get vaccinated."
After being vaccinated, the recipients would drive into an adjoining parking lot and wait 15 minutes to make sure they did not react adversely to the vaccine. Personnel with the Princeton Rescue Squad were waiting there to assist them if necessary.