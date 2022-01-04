Local sites providing Covid vaccines

Vaccines for Covid-19 are available to all West Virginians, age 5 and older.

All sites that offer Covid shots also offer booster shots.

Information regarding locations for all Covid shots as well as testing is available on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) website.

Vaccinations are available at most pharmacies by appointment.

The DHHR lists the following locations as recurring vaccination clinics held each week:

Raleigh County

Beckley Health Right, Monday to Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 111 Randolph St. in Beckley, 304-253-3577. Cocid vaccines are available for ages 12 and up.

Rural Acres Pediatrics, Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 252 Rural Acres Drive in Beckley. Covid vaccines are available for children ages 5 to 11. Appointments are required. Call 304-252-8555.

Access Health, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon, 202 Bill Baker Way in Beckley. Covid vaccines are available for ages 12 and up. Appointments are required. Call 304-252-8555.

Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m., 1602 Harper Road in Beckley. Covid vaccines are available for ages 5 and up. Flu shots are also available. Appointments are required. Call 304-252-8531, ext. 3.

Fayette County

Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane in Fayetteville. Call for appointment, 304-574-1617.

Greenbrier County

Greenbrier County Health Department, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 9109 Seneca Trail S. in Ronceverte. Covid vaccines are available for ages 5 and up. Flu shots are also available. Appointments are required. Call 304-645-1787.

Summers County

Summers County Health Department, Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 151 Pleasant St. in Hinton. Covid vaccines are available for ages 5 and up. Appointments are required. Call 304-466-3388.

For additional vaccine locations go to vaccines.gov/search.

– Compiled by Josephine E. Moore

