Local physician wants more early Covid treatment

With both local hospitals reporting increased numbers of Covid-19 cases on Friday and with five Raleigh County schools temporarily closed due to student quarantines, a local physician says that early treatment of patients exposed to the virus is crucial.
Dr. Kyle Muscari of Access Health also cautioned that, with the recent re-opening of schools, a diagnostic test shortage could occur, if the number of those exposed to the delta variant of the virus continues to climb. He urged the community to get vaccinated, to continue to wear masks and to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene.
"I think we will all either be exposed or become infected with Covid-19," he said. "I would rather go to battle with ammo [the vaccine] than none at all."
But Muscari said he also wants to move treatment of Covid-19 to the forefront.
"We focus so much on prevention," he said. "That garners headlines.
"Diagnostically, we talk about tests. We haven't really talked much about therapeutics," he said. "It's been shown to be very effective against the delta variant."
He reported that REGEN-COV, a monoclonal antibody treatment that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted an emergency use authorization for Covid patients 12 and older, is showing promise in treating Covid among patients who have mild to moderate symptoms. The treatment, which is available at Beckley ARH Hospital and Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill, takes about 90 minutes and must be given intravenously before Covid symptoms have become severe.
He reported that other hospitals in Mercer and Wyoming counties have also provided the drug to Covid patients.
Former President Donald Trump received the drug, manufactured by Regeneron, in October when he contracted Covid-19 and was hospitalized. Florida firefighters were also administered the drug. Muscari pointed to recent studies that show the drug has reduced deaths and hospitalizations by 80 percent.
"That's a pretty good number to have," he said. "But having said that, there's just such a limited supply in our area."
Muscari said that the therapy is effective for patients who have mild to moderate cases and who do not require hospitalization.
"I've discussed Regeneron with all of my Covid-positive patients," he said. "The majority that have taken have done very well.
"Personally, I haven't had a patient that received Regeneron end up being in the hospital."
But the availability of the treatment is so limited that it can take five or six days for patients to have access to the therapy, he reported. By that time, the patients who were developing more severe symptoms may be in the hospital.
The treatment is not recommended for severe cases of Covid, such as those on oxygen or on a ventilator.
Muscari believes that making the treatment more available to southern West Virginians is a key part of recovery from the pandemic.
He wants more local patients to have access to the treatment.
"I would like to see us potentially get it out in the communities, through community health centers, the National Guard," he said. "I'm not even sure if this is feasible or possible, but if we could get this out here more, we might keep people out of the hospital and, ultimately, decrease the amount of deaths.
"There's not enough Regeneron right now," he added. "That is nothing against any of the people providing it.
"That's just saying it's very scarce right now."
Last month, a Florida photographer captured images of Covid patients lying on the floor, in pain, in a hospital reception area as they waited for the treatment. National Public Radio reported that demand for the drug was strong in Florida, Texas and Louisiana, states that saw surges of Covid cases over the summer.
Covid patients were waiting for two hours in their cars on Aug. 23 for the treatment, according to a report by 8 News Now in Miami.
Beckley ARH Hospital treats about 20 patients a week with the monoclonal antibody therapy, according to ARH West Virginia Area Marketing Manager Jeri Knowlton.
The hospital is the only one in the state to receive the Department of Health and Human Resources Crush Covid mABs grant to help provide the therapy.
"We do not have any difficulty accessing meds," Knowlton said of the availability of the drug.
The two local hospitals reported a higher number of Covid cases.
Beckley ARH Hospital has revived a Surgical Review Committee to decide which elective surgeries may be postponed, in order to clear hospital beds for Covid patients, Knowlton reported.
At Beckley ARH Hospital on Friday, one patient died of complications related to Covid, Knowlton reported. Knowlton said the Covid Unit had 18 patients. Six Covid patients were receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit, and five of those were on ventilators.
Six patients were in the Progressive Care Unit, which offers more monitoring and assessment than regular hospital floors for people whose conditions are stable enough to avoid the ICU.
Raleigh General Hospital had fewer than 35 Covid patients on Friday, Marketing Coordinator Courtney White reported.
Of those hospitalized, 79 percent were unvaccinated, White said. All of the patients in ICU were unvaccinated.
"Raleigh General Hospital is currently seeing a notable increase in COVID-19 activity in our community, particularly among the unvaccinated population," she stated. "Raleigh General Hospital provides necessary stabilizing treatment, within its capability and capacity, for individuals who are determined to have an emergency medical condition.
"Our hospital strictly adheres to the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA) and, therefore, we provide a medical screening exam to every individual who presents to the emergency department for examination or treatment for an emergency medical condition," said White. "In the event our hospital did not have the capacity to admit a patient, we would complete an appropriate transfer to another facility in accordance with EMTALA’s requirements.
We are committed to taking every precaution to keep our patients and staff safe, and we want to remind our community to not put off the care they need during this pandemic."
White urged people to get the vaccine, to wear a mask and to practice proper hand washing and social distancing.
It was unclear if Raleigh General was offering Regeneron treatment as of Friday, but White reported in the spring that the hospital was providing the treatment.
An ARH hospital, Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center, in Hazard, Ky., had reached morgue capacity on Tuesday night, according to a statement from the hospital.
Due to Covid-related deaths, local funeral homes had to assist in storing the bodies of those who had passed.
•••
In Raleigh County on Friday, 12 percent of all Covid patients were between ages 5 and 11, making the group the second-highest demographic for Covid infection, according to WVDHHR data.
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price on Thursday announced closures of Liberty High School, Independence High School, Independence Middle School, Beckley-Stratton Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School through Tuesday, Sept. 8, due to a “high number of Covid-19 cases and quarantines.”
Between the start of school and Thursday, 1,509 students had been placed on quarantine for Covid exposure. Masks are not required in district schools.
"Just the pure volume of quarantine that's going on, it's like, 'Whoa,'" Muscari said Friday. "The thing that is making me a little bit nervous is with schools reopening, the amount of exposure has, literally, exploded, and I fear that we're going to run into testing saturation, that it's going to be very difficult to obtain a test in the next few weeks.
"It makes me very nervous, at this point."
Health officials recommend that Covid tests be performed three to five days after a patient is exposed. Since school started, Muscari has seen a sharp increase in the number of Covid tests being performed.
"We'd start with a blank slate in the morning and have a full testing schedule by that evening," he said. "Just extrapolate that out to all the schools across Raleigh, Wyoming, Summers, Mercer, Fayette counties.
"And then, that's only talking about exposure.
"We're also dealing with sinus symptoms, allergies, different things that require (Covid) testing, based on symptoms."
He said Access Health is providing timely tests and that patients are not having to wait.
"It's not that it's overwhelming," he clarified. "This is the first two weeks of school, and it's still warm weather.
"It's like, 'Are we headed in a good direction?'"
At different points in the pandemic, there have been shortages of Covid diagnostic tests.
While Covid tests were in short supply in 2020 and January, the focus on Covid tests led to shortages of other diagnostic tests that were unrelated to Covid, including strep, pneumonia, urinary tract infections and others, according to a study by the Association of Supply Chain Management and American Society for Microbiology.
Muscari said local school officials must make hard decisions regarding social distancing during the school year.
"I don't think there's any right answers," he said. "In-person learning with students is, by far, the most effective form of education there is.
"However, I don't think we need to put anybody's life at risk by doing that.
"The school boards and board of educations and superintendents need to look very hard at the current data and see where we are.
"I'm not advocating one way or the other," he said. "It's a very difficult decision."
He said Labor Day gatherings could contribute to increased testing and cases, too.
On a positive note, Muscari said, he is now seeing more patients, including "hold-out" patients who were once hesitant to take the vaccine, rolling up their sleeves for immunizations.
"I have definitely seen immunizations, vaccines, increase, and so I think that's also important," he said.
Muscari added that the immunity of those patients who had received the vaccine in December and January is now waning, leading to more cases of Covid.
He said he is hopeful the FDA will approve a booster shot soon.