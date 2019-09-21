Dr. Barry Vaught, a neurological specialist in Beckley, remembers his time as a child when he’d often walk to Crab Orchard Elementary School with other neighbor kids and play on the playground and tennis courts.
Today, he’s the proud owner of the building and has big plans for it.
Last week, the Raleigh County Board of Education hosted a public auction of the school building, and Vaught had the winning bid at $315,000. The school has been empty for over a year now, after consolidation among schools throughout the county.
Although Vaught has his own neurological practice currently in Beckley, he and those in his office have been a bit constrained for space for quite some time. He said he had been looking for a new space for a while, and it just happened to be perfect timing when the school building became available.
“We’ve been looking for the last year or so to expand our operation,” Vaught explained. “We have a busy practice going on, and we’ve been needing something new. The school building seemed like a great idea, even with all the extra space it offers.”
Moving his neurological practice into the school building will allow him and his fellow workers to have some much-needed extra space, with some left over. Vaught has big plans for that extra space — plans to support the health and wellness of those living in the community.
With 32,000 square feet of the school building, gymnasium, and adjacent mobile building outside, along with roughly nine acres of land, Vaught hopes to open it up for anyone who wishes to use it.
“We’d really like to utilize the gymnasium and make it available for people who want to rent it out and use it for athletic functions, sporting events, practices, or just folks who would like to come in and play a game of basketball or something for fun,” he said. “The gym is still in such great shape.”
With the gymnasium in such good condition, Vaught hopes to have that part of the building up and running for the community to use by this winter.
The Raleigh County Board of Education has a scheduled meeting for Tuesday, when they will vote to approve Vaught’s sale. If the board approves the sale, Vaught hopes to begin utilization of the gymnasium quickly.
Vaught believes the gymnasium would also be of good use for training and exercise for patients with neurological conditions like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.
“While we’d eventually like to move the practice to that building as well, since the gym is in such good shape, it will come first,” he said. “Once we get that squared away, we’d like to move into it and remodel the space so we can offer other health-care-related business space, like doctor provider space, physical therapy, just incorporate things like that into one area.”
Vaught said if the gymnasium is ready to open by winter, he hopes other areas of the facility will be open to the public by next spring.
“I think we are realizing, as physicians and people who want to live healthy lives, that there is more to it than just treating a medical condition after they’ve already occurred.” he said. “We need to increase awareness around things like exercising, nutrition, taking care of yourself, all of those things, and have options to learn about those things available to people in the county, and elsewhere in southern West Virginia.”
