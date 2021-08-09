Local physician says face masks are appropriate in school, with exceptions

A local adolescent psychiatrist said Monday that it is appropriate to require children to wear face coverings in public settings during the pandemic, but he cautioned that children should not be punished for not perfectly wearing a mask in a school setting.
Dr. Ahmed Faheem, a Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Society of Adolescent Psychiatry and the American Psychiatric Association, added that accommodations should be made for children who have sensory disorders.
"Under the present circumstances, it is (appropriate to require masks)," said Faheem on Monday. "You have to always assess these situations, based upon risks vs. benefits.
"From what we know, and the fact that several youngsters cannot or have not been vaccinated, wearing a mask is the best protection for themselves and others."
Faheem said that all face coverings offer some level of protection against transmission of the Covid virus.
"Any adequate mask is better than no mask," Faheem advised.
The daily positivity percent rate was 8.11 on Monday, and state officials reported 217 Covid patients at hospitals, with 70 in intensive care and 29 on ventilators.
Raleigh County Board of Education will discuss mandatory face coverings in district schools on Tuesday evening, Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price said Monday.
Citing the rising transmission state in the county and state, Price reported Friday that it is likely that administrators will recommend mandatory face coverings to board members, who will then vote. Price also estimated that more than half of faculty and staff members had been vaccinated against Covid last school year but said numbers of vaccinated new staff are not yet available.
He said school officials do not yet have statistics on vaccinated students.
A number of parents have said that face coverings do not work for every child, and they plan to show up on Tuesday to ask the BOE to give students a choice on whether they will wear a mask while at school.
"I just wish they could take into consideration, for some kids, it's just not possible," said 35-year-old Amanda Wiles of Beckley.
Wiles, who supported the full-time return of students to school last school year, said her children — her 12-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter — have both been vaccinated. She hoped her son's vaccination would mean that he could choose not to wear a face covering during the 2021-2022 school year
She explained that her son has an Individualized Education Program (IEP) which is developed by Raleigh educators to address his specific needs. Wiles' son has a sensory disorder which gives him a "hard time with textures, feelings, a lot of commotion going on," she said.
"When you add a mask to the mix of him having to process everything already going on ... when you add masks to his equation, he can't focus on anything," said Wiles. "He can't even try to understand what's going on.
"All he can think about is that mask restricting his face. He hates it. He said it suffocates him."
A 2013 study by the University of San Francisco showed that the brains of children with sensory processing disorder, which affects 5 to 16 percent of American school-age children, have differences in structure. Sensory Processing Disorder may be linked to the autism spectrum and those with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). The disorder results in hypersensitivity to sound, sight and touch, poor fine motor skills and easy distractibility, according to USF data.
Wiles said that school administrators placed her son on in-school suspension twice last school year for taking off his mask.
"He got so overwhelmed, he took the mask off," she explained. "And he got into trouble."
According to her son, Wiles said, he was six feet away from other students when he removed the mask each time.
"They asked him to put it back on," she said. "He told them he wasn't going to do it, kept it off, and he got in-school suspension, twice."
Wiles said her son was upset when he learned he would likely wear one this coming school year, too.
"He just has a really hard time," said Wiles. "When he found out they were going to have to wear a mask, it was just done.
"The year was already ruined. It makes me not even want to send him, at this point."
She said that her son's special needs require him to receive an in-person education in order to learn. She suggested that parents who do not want their children around unmasked crowds could utilize virtual learning.
"My son needs to be in school," she said. "With the mask, it's counterproductive.
"It's going to cause a distraction, and I think we should have a choice and a say.
"There shouldn't be punishment for kids who just can't," she added.
Faheem said school administrators could look into offering alternatives to students like Wiles' son.
"This (face covering) is all for the benefit of our kids," said Faheem. "It is not a political, or someone's ego, issue.
"Any legitimate reason, backed by evidence, should be accommodated.
"I work with several special needs kids, for whom it will be difficult (to wear a mask)," he said. "We will have to see how they, or others, could be protected while making appropriate accommodations."
Faheem added that punitive measures should not be taken against students who fail to wear the mask properly.
"The best approach is to talk and educate them," suggested Faheem. "Teachers, parents and student leaders should lead by example.
"Once students understand the reasons and the benefits, they will follow.
"The punitive approach mostly does not work."
Carley Hunter, 40, of Daniels, said she also had concerns that young children were being punished for not wearing masks and that students with IEPs were not given accommodations.
Hunter said she plans to attend the BOE meeting to tell the board that all students and parents should have a choice.
"I'm speaking on behalf of most parents and the students, due to the fact that we aren't opposing it (the mask) being worn," she said. "We just want to have a choice to wear it or not to wear it.
"And really, I do wish that the board of education would consider doing their own research, instead of just relying on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), due to the fact that those recommendations have clearly been based on the rise in numbers."
She said that the website usafacts.org did not report new cases or deaths for the past two days in Raleigh County. According to data at usafacts.org, the site collects and publishes government data.
"Just in the last two days, Raleigh County, which is the county we really need to be focusing on, since our board and current superintendent has the ability to basically make his own call ... we've had zero cases and zero deaths in the last two days," said Hunter. "I don't personally feel like we're in a position to be mandating masks, straight out of the gate, without anything, number-wise, being an issue.
"That is my main concern, my main argument."
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, which publishes data each weekday, reported Monday that seven West Virginians had died since the last WVDHHR update on Friday and that there have been 1,037 new cases in the state since Friday.
The rate of fully vaccinated adults in Raleigh County is about 39 percent, according to WVDHHR.
In West Virginia, only 49 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to usafacts.org.
Dr. Drew Weissman, an infectious disease expert at the University of Pennsylvania, told PBS in July that when people are infected with the delta variant, they produce a thousand times greater viral load than seen from the original Covid-19 strain.
That means the delta variant is more efficient at spreading. Each time an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks, the person potentially releases much more of the virus — and opportunities to get someone else sick — than earlier in the pandemic.
“You can’t control a pandemic when 30 percent or even half the people are immunized,” he said.
Weissman conducted 20 years of research, which led to development of the mRNA vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.
In West Virginia on Monday, West Virginia Bureau for Public Health Director Dr. Ayne Amjad reported 36 breakthrough cases among the 52 active Covid cases at two nursing homes in the region, meaning that 36 of the 52 patients who contracted Covid had been previously vaccinated at least two weeks earlier.
Most nursing home patients have received the vaccine, she noted, adding that state scientists are working to identify the variant.
WVDHHR Secretary Bill Crouch said Monday that DHHR will, by the end of the week, likely have a "breakthrough cases" tab on the DHHR website to publish the number of breakthrough cases.
They are numbers that could highlight an urgent risk among nursing home residents who are susceptible to breakthrough infections and unvaccinated staff members.
“Today’s news of additional losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Crouch. “West Virginians believe in taking care of each other, and we must strive to keep the health of others in mind.
"Please schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today.”
Meanwhile, the City of Beckley has had a Covid outbreak in an unidentified department, Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday. Although the Beckley Common Council meeting will be open to the public at City Hall at 6:30 p.m., Rappold said, everyone must wear a mask and stay six feet apart during the meeting.
"With the rising number around the state and in the county, we're going to go ahead and leave the Common Council meeting open to the public tomorrow, but we're going to require face coverings and social distancing," the mayor said.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security requires face coverings, and the U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs requires vaccines for all workers.
All visitors are required to wear masks inside VA facilities.
Faheem said Monday that educators and parents must work together on the issue of face coverings at school.
"Educators, parents and all that are concerned about the safety and welfare of our kids should work as a team in the best interest of our kids," he advised.