Local officials urge residents to beware of debit card scam

West Virginia Del. Mick Bates is warning southern West Virginians about an unemployment scam that is using fake "debit cards."
He said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and United States Department of Labor Office of the Inspector General (OIG) have launched a joint investigation of the fraud.
Bates said that the second week of August, state residents started to contact his office with reports that they had received "debit cards" from WorkForce West Virginia, which is the state agency that disburses unemployment.
"Some of the people who are getting those cards had never filed a claim," said Bates on Monday. "It apparently is happening all across the state."
Bates said he called WorkForce and learned that the cards are not being sent from WorkForce.
"People who receive these cards should not use them," said Bates.
He said that the cards should be destroyed by the person who receives them.
Andy Malinoski, director of the Office of Marketing and Communications for the West Virginia Department of Commerce, explained that if someone receives a Key Bank debit card in the mail and has not filed a claim, it is because another person has filed a false unemployment claim using the victim's name.
This fraud does not appear to be as widespread as the false unemployment claims that were being made in May, when half were false claims, he said.
"WorkForce has identified most of the fraud," he said on Tuesday. "However, we would like to be notified, as an additional measure."
Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley on Tuesday issued a press release to warn residents of the same scam.
"We have received several complaints regarding fraudulent unemployment compensation claims being filed with Workforce WV," Fridley stated on a Facebook post. "Persons are being alerted to these fraudulent claims by either receiving a debit card in the mail, or their employers receiving a verification form and requesting payroll information."
Fridley said that those who believe they have been a victim of a false unemployment claim may contact WorkForce WV via email at reportunemployment@wv.gov or by phone at 681-313-2711.
Malinoski said victims may also report the fraud to WorkForce by visiting the website uc.workforcewv.org and clicking on "To report fraud concerning unemployment benefits."
The sheriff advised those who have been victims to report the scam to the major credit bureaus and to monitor their credit.
"Please safeguard your personal information, as it only takes your name, social security number and birthdate to file a request for unemployment compensation," Fridley added.