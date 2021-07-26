Local medical workers react to possibility of mandatory vaccines

A nationally recognized member of the West Virginia Board of Medicine on Monday urged mandatory vaccinations for health care workers.
Dr. Ahmed Faheem, a past president of WVBOM and the 2019 recipient of the Federation of State Medical Boards’ John H. Clark, MD Leadership Award, made the statement hours after the American Medical Association and more than 50 other organizations urged Covid vaccines for all American doctors, nurses, dentists, first responders and other health workers.
"If you are exposing yourself to a vulnerable population, you should be vaccinated," Faheem said.
He added that only those health care workers with allergies or other health issues should be exempt.
Dr. Kyle Muscari of Access Health, a local physician who is a proponent of West Virginians receiving the vaccine, said that full approval by the Food and Drug Administration will likely lead to higher vaccination numbers.
Currently, the FDA has approved three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — for use on an emergency basis.
"I chose to take the Covid-19 vaccine, not only to protect myself, but also to protect my family, friends, patients, and community," said Muscari. "I believe that the vaccines are safe and effective.
"To date, it appears that vaccines are the largest driver for Covid-19 case, hospitalization, and death reductions.
"However, I certainly believe that individuals have a right to independent medical decisions," he added. "I would prefer a gentle, on-ramp approach for unvaccinated health care workers" including full personal protective equipment (PPE), increased testing and avoiding crowds.
"When the vaccines have Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) removed and become fully approved by the FDA, I believe more individuals will choose to become vaccinated."
American health care workers were given priority to receive the vaccines when they became available in December. Faheem was among the first local physicians to receive the vaccine.
Despite their priority status, however, many American health care workers remain unvaccinated. Nationally one in four hospital workers was unvaccinated at the end of May, WebMD and Medscape Medical News reported, citing data collected from 2,500 American hospitals by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The percentage of unvaccinated workers among the 50 largest hospitals in the nation is higher, at 1 in 3 – or 33 percent. Vaccination rates ranged from 99 percent at Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas, which was the first hospital in the nation to mandate vaccines, to a low of 30 percent at some Florida hospitals.
Locally, Beckley ARH Hospital has a vaccination rate of 74 percent, reported Jeri Knowlton, West Virginia area marketing manager for Appalachian Regional Healthcare. Knowlton said that Beckley ARH Hospital does not require vaccinations.
Charleston Area Medical Center had a vaccination rate of 60 percent on Monday, WCHS News reported.
Data was not immediately available for Raleigh General Hospital and Stonerise Beckley, a local nursing home.
As of July 11, the nonprofit LeadingAge, which represents nonprofit nursing homes and other elderly care providers, reported that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that more than 38 percent of nursing home staff in the U.S. were not fully vaccinated, even if they were providing care for patients who were at elevated risk due to Covid.
On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to mandate that front line workers, including physicians, dentists, podiatrists and registered nurses, must be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The directive gives employees eight weeks to comply.
Local VAMC spokesperson Sara Yoke was not immediately available to comment late Monday afternoon.
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough told The Washington Post on Monday that the safety of veterans had driven the decision as new infections, driven by the infectious Delta variant, surge around the country.
“Since the pandemic began, we have tragically lost tens of thousands of veterans to this deadly disease,” said VA spokesperson Randal Noller. “This action is aimed at ensuring that we are doing everything we can to protect our veterans and the system that serves them."
Confirmed coronavirus infections in the nation have nearly quadrupled in July, from about 13,000 cases per day at the start of the month to more than 50,000 on Monday. Hospital leaders in states such as Alabama, Florida and Missouri have implored holdouts to get vaccinated, citing data that the vaccines prevent hospitalizations and death.
In West Virginia, Coronavirus Czar Clay Marsh said on Monday that requiring all people to wear masks in public places – even for those people who are vaccinated – is "under active consideration" by leading public health officials.
The state had confirmed 406 new cases on Monday, with no additional deaths reported. The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state jumped from 1,307 on Friday to 1,567 on Sunday, a 40 percent increase over two days.
On Monday, nearly 60 health care organizations joined together to urge mandatory vaccinations for the nation's health care workers.
“We call for all health care and long-term care employers to require their employees to be vaccinated against covid-19,” the American Medical Association, the American Nurses Association and 55 other groups wrote in a joint statement shared with The Washington Post. “The health and safety of U.S. workers, families, communities, and the nation depends on it.”
Local health care workers reacted to the news.
One local VA worker, who asked not to be identified by name, verbalized support for vaccination of all health care workers. Another local VA employee offered support for the measure, but only once the Covid vaccine has full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
Christina Rupe of Fayetteville, a registered nurse who works in an area hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), said Saturday that she voluntarily received the vaccine after seeing patients suffer and die with Covid.
On Monday, she said she believes the vaccine should be given only to those who request it.
"I still think it's a personal choice," she said. "For me, I have been in direct patient contact. It was my choice, and I made an informed decision. I think everyone else needs to do the same," she said. "They need to get the information and make their own, personal choice. They can decide what is best for them."