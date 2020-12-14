Local hospitals unsure if vaccines will arrive Tuesday

As the United States began distributing Covid vaccines on Monday, administrators at two local hospitals were unsure of the exact time that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources would disburse Covid vaccinations to each hospital.
It was also unclear on Monday evening if Raleigh County Health Department had received the vaccines.
There are two hospitals in Beckley, the Kentucky-based nonprofit Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) and Raleigh General Hospital (RGH), which is operated by the LifePoint Health corporation.
More than 300,000 Americans had died of Covid by Monday, more than in any other country. The U.S. started mass vaccinations of Americans on Monday, the most ambitious vaccine program in the country's history.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee approved emergency use authorization on Saturday of BioNTech and Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine.
Health care workers were the first to receive the vaccine on Monday. The vaccine is given in an initial dose and a second booster dose 21 days later.
Jeri Knowlton, West Virginia area marketing manager for Appalachian Regional Healthcare, said BARH administrators had requested that the Department of Health and Human Resources provide vaccines to the hospital on Tuesday morning.
She said the state had not confirmed the hospital's request that the vaccines be available on Tuesday morning. Also, Knowlton said hospital administrators were unsure of how many vaccines, if any, would be delivered on Tuesday.
Knowlton said that if BARH receives the vaccines on Tuesday morning, as requested, BARH health care workers will begin receiving vaccinations on Tuesday afternoon.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports the vaccine is safe for Americans to take. Knowlton said that local nurses and doctors who take the vaccine will be reporting any adverse side effects to the primary care providers and to BARH staff.
"We will be reporting any adverse effects," said Knowlton.
Raleigh General administrators did not know on Monday afternoon when the hospital would receive vaccines, RGH Marketing Coordinator Courtney White reported.
"We have not yet received an initial allocation of Covid-19 vaccines and are awaiting more information from West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at this time," White said around 5 p.m. "We are currently finalizing internal plans to distribute the vaccines in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the state of West Virginia."
White said she will provide more information to the public as soon as it is available.
Sara Yoke, spokeswoman for Veterans Administration Medical Center in Beckley, said Monday that she would provide an update on Tuesday morning regarding the availability of vaccines at the veterans' hospital.
Raleigh County Health Department Administrator Dr. Brian Macaulay was not immediately available on Monday evening to confirm whether the health department had received vaccines and Health Department Administrator Candy Hurd had not returned an email asking if she knew of anyone who had received a vaccination.