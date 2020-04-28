Beckley's ARH Hospital and Raleigh General Hospital will be resuming elective surgeries this month during Phase One of the "Reopening of America."
But Rocky Massey, CEO of BARH, said Monday that the process at his hospital will be carefully monitored and will require COVID-19 tests for all patients and continued preservation of personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff.
"We're not just out here, running forward, going from zero to sixty, and trying to do more cases than we should be doing," said Massey. "We're doing things the right way, doing things the safe way.
"This is about being safe," he emphasized. "We're going to view this week as a transitional week.
"Next week, we'll move more towards what I call 'the new normal,' the way we're going to manage these patients as they arrive," he said. "We'll see an increase in our surgery numbers starting next week."
Raleigh General Marketing Coordinator Courtney White said Tuesday that Raleigh General will be sharing re-opening information with patients and the public in the near future.
"We're still in the process of working through the details for those procedures," she said.
In an effort to preserve PPE, Beckley ARH Hospital and Raleigh General had both voluntarily stopped scheduling elective surgeries in mid-March, prior to a March 31 order by Gov. Jim Justice that all elective surgeries at state hospitals cease. Workers at both hospitals were furloughed, as a result of the decline in revenues.
Although no operating staff were among the 500 ARH workers who were furloughed in late March across the Kentucky-based ARH Healthcare System's network of medical providers and hospitals, Massey reported that some ARH workers in southern West Virginia had been laid off.
Reception staff at the hospitals and ARH clinics are being brought back to work this week, as Beckley ARH cautiously begins offering elective surgeries, he reported.
In addition to the order that elective surgeries cease, Gov. Jim Justice had ordered that non-essential businesses close and that restaurants offer only pick-up or delivery. The goal was to "flatten the curve," or to slow the spread of the highly contagious disease so that state hospitals would not be overwhelmed by a surge of COVID-19 patients.
"We absolutely flattened the curve," said Massey, whose hospital had admitted and successfully treated one confirmed COVID-19 patient. "There's no doubt about that.
"In the southern part of the state, we really flattened the curve.
"I had concerns about that, early on," he admitted. "We're at the crossroads of major interstates here, but we've done things the right way here."
On April 21, Justice announced that elective surgeries in state hospitals could soon resume if certain benchmarks are met. Each facility had to apply to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and each facility would be approved on a case-by-case basis.
Justice told The Register-Herald last week that the economy would have to reopen soon, slowly and with protection of public health as the first consideration.
"The obvious thing we need to do is get our hospitals back up and functioning," he said. "Not only are people not doing the elective stuff that will be beneficial to the hospital and all that, but people are not getting their health care, and we're going to lose people because of that, too.
"So we're going to get our hospitals back up and going."
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which runs a model that is associated with the University of Washington, showed Monday that resource use in state hospitals peaked on April 18, with 78 beds needed, including 21 ICU beds, and 19 ventilators on April 18.
There was zero shortage of resources in the state, according to the model, which projected that 40 West Virginians would die of the virus by Aug. 4, 2020.
By Tuesday, COVID-19 had claimed 38 West Virginians. In the state, 1,085 residents had tested positive, and 504 had recovered, including the Beckley ARH patient.
Massey said Beckley ARH applied last Friday for permission to perform elective surgeries.
According to state protocol, Beckley ARH created and presented to the State Office of the Inspector General an extensive plan for the Phase One reopening. Two hours later, he said, state officials cleared Beckley ARH to begin offering elective surgeries to patients, in accordance with guidelines set by WVDHHR, Centers for Medicaid Services and the American College of Surgeons.
He said that phasing in of surgeries will be overseen by a multi-disciplinary team of surgeons, anesthesia administrators, pharmacists, nurses, materials management specialists and infection control specialists.
He shared the Beckley ARH phasing-in plan with the public on Monday.
"If we look back over the last couple of months, what we've been through, I like to reflect on it in a very positive way," Massey said. "The protocols and policies that we began to hardwire in February, as well as new procedures that we put in place, really, clearly demonstrate that the hospital is the safest place to be.
"We've ensured that we provided the very safest environment that we could, for our staff and patients."
Clinics open
ARH clinics, including offices at the ARH Medical Mall, are providing patient care, Massey said.
Many patients had mistakenly believed that all clinics were not operating during the COVID-19 pandemic closures, Beckley ARH Marketing Director Jeri Knowlton said on Friday.
The McNeill Clinic in Oak Hill was closed temporarily but is now open.
Massey said that clinics are providing patient care via virtual "visits," curbside visits or traditional face-to-face visits.
He said that staff members of the clinics began calling thousands of patients last week to notify them that their practitioners are available to see them.
"What we informed each patient was, we're going to have alternative ways of interactions with their providers," he said. "Now, this is the new normal."
Massey said that clinic patients may make appointments so that care for chronic conditions is not compromised.
Scheduling surgery
Beckley ARH has a backlog of more than 120 elective surgeries, Massey said. The hospital's Surgical Review Team has projected that 16 surgeries may be performed each day.
"We had people out there who had these conditions and needed these surgeries, and they couldn't get them done," he reported. "Some of those were very concerning."
Pediatric dental cases, pediatric tonsillectomies and ear surgeries, simple and advanced orthopedic surgeries, ophtamology and endoscopy cases were among those that had been postponed.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Beckley ARH narrowed hospital entry to two doors only. Massey said that this controlled entry will continue during elective surgeries, for the safety of patients and staff.
Medical workers will screen patients and take their temperatures at entrance.
Preserving PPE
Since the start of the COVID-19 threat, Massey said, Beckley ARH has taken steps to preserve PPE in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. He said that, as elective surgeries increase, this practice will become more stringent.
"We are monitoring our PPE, not on a daily basis, but pretty much on an hourly basis, so we know how much we have," he said. "If we're not careful, we'll over-utilize our PPE and find ourselves short."
Massey said that Beckley ARH will maintain a surplus of 14 days worth of PPE for staff use.
Under state guidelines, hospitals will maintain an inventory of PPE, medications, including anesthetic agents, muscle relaxers and controlled substances, Massey said.
"We have to make sure we have those things on hand, in adequate numbers," he said. "So this surgical review committee sits down each day, and there's an assessment form.
"It looks at how many patients we have in the hospital, the emergency room, how many positive COVID-19 patients we have in the hospital, how many tests we have pending for COVID-19, the number of cases in Raleigh County, the number of new cases, percent of new cases, how many surgery cases are planned this day, the next day," he reported. "All those things are important."
The team must validate that 100 percent of patients have had a COVID-19 test prior to being taken to the operating room.
Mandatory testing
Massey said that all OR patients must be tested for COVID-19, preferably within three days of the scheduled surgery. The patients will be tested because they are candidates for surgery, and they do not have to meet the requisite testing guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that require testing for strep and viral panels.
"These cases get directly advanced to COVID-19 testing," Massey said. "The other key is, we want to perform these tests within 72 hours of surgery."
The tests must be performed within three days of surgery. Otherwise, the surgery will be deferred.
Beckley ARH has entered a contractual agreement with Lab Corps, a private laboratory testing company, for COVID-19 tests. Massey said the average for getting results is now 48 hours.
Prior to the contract, Massey said, patients and hospital staff waited 14 to 15 days for the results of a COVID-19 test.
One year ago, Lab Corps and Beckley ARH implemented an electronic medical record interface system that "rolls" the COVID-19 test results onto a patient's medical record at Beckley ARH.
"That has helped tremendously with turn-around time of COVID-19 testing," noted Massey.