Staff at two local hospitals have heeded Gov. Jim Justice’s request to evaluate surge plans, but officials reported that both hospitals have capacity to meet an admission influx, in case of a surge in Covid cases.
On Monday, the governor asked all hospitals and hospital systems across the state to reevaluate the surge plans that they originally created several months ago as part of the Governor’s West Virginia Strong – The Comeback reopening initiative.
He requested that hospitals update their surge plans to account for a sharp increase in Covid-19 case numbers across West Virginia and to consider temporarily reducing the number of elective medical procedures being performed.
“Our state health experts are genuinely concerned about the possibility of our hospitals becoming overrun if things get worse,”Justice said. “Every day that we have these briefings, we are asked where we stand on hospital beds and where we stand on capacity. We’ve been in talks with the West Virginia Hospital Association and many of the state’s hospitals and we all believe that some level of reduction of elective surgeries may be needed to ensure that we will have hospital space.”
On Thursday morning, 1,163,674 total confirmatory laboratory results had been received for Covid-19, with 51,025 total cases and 789 deaths in West Virginia, including a 91-year-old Boone County woman.
Raleigh reported 1,703 cases on Thursday morning.
On Monday, state health officials met via conference call with the state’s largest group of hospital and hospital systems, State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said.
“This morning we had a call with the hospital association, our largest group of hospitals and hospital systems in the state, and what we agreed to was that each system has their surge plans, and so we asked them to update those to where we are now – looking at surgeries that will be done over the next 45 days or so as the initial time frame – to look at not doing the kinds of surgeries that can be put off, or that aren’t urgent or emergent ... and to look at prioritizing, particularly, putting off those surgeries that require an inpatient stay that would take up a hospital bed,” Marsh said. “Each system will submit their plans for how they will do that through the hospital association, and we will then look at those plans to make sure we are all communicating and helping each other out.”
Beckley ARH Hospital Community Chief Executive Officer (CCEO) Rocco K. Massey said Wednesday that the nonprofit hospital is following the governor’s request and that the capacity to treat patients is not threatened.
“We have escalated our reviews of elective surgery cases through our Surgical Review Committee in order to ensure that we do not over-extend our resources,” he said. “These reviews are done on a daily basis.”
Massey said the committee monitors and reviews bed capacity, personal protective equipment (PPE) and medications.
On Monday, the day of the governor’s announcement, ARH WV Area Marketing Manager Jeri Knowlton reported that Beckley ARH had 15 patients in the hospital who tested positive for Covid. Two were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and one of the ICU patients was on a ventilator.
Knowlton said that there was no concern that the hospital would be overwhelmed in case of a sudden influx of patients. On Wednesday, Massey said that the hospital’s capacity to withstand a “surge” was not compromised.
“As of today, our capacity is not challenged,” Massey said.
Marsh on Monday said that West Virginia was starting to see the first surge in state hospitals.
“This is accelerating all across the country and we’re starting to see the first signs of that acceleration in West Virginia,” Marsh said. “We are starting to see the first surge that we’ve seen in this state related to the hospitals.
“We will be able to maintain capacity at this moment, but what we see is perhaps the worst days are still ahead of us as everybody goes inside,” he added.
Raleigh General Hospital spokeswoman Courtney White reported that, as of Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh General was treating fewer than 25 patients who had tested positive for Covid.
She said that hospital capacity, including beds, is “incredibly fluid and can change rapidly,” but the large, acute care hospital has 300 beds.
“At this time, Raleigh General has adequate capacity and is well prepared to handle an influx of patients, including in critical care/intensive care, if needed,” White said.
White said that Raleigh General has worked with “local and state partners” since the pandemic started and that the hospital is continuing to work with the partners, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR).
Decisions on elective and outpatient procedures are being made with input from those agencies, said White.
“We are committed to taking every precaution to keep our patients and staff safe, and we want to remind our community to not put off the care they need during the pandemic,” said White.