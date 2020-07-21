Local hospitals again limiting visitors

Because of a recent uptick in Covid-19 cases in Raleigh County, both Raleigh General Hospital and Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital in Beckley will reinstitute visitor restrictions.
And Boone Memorial Hospital is relocating – for the the being – its walk-in clinic.
At BARH, beginning at noon Wednesday, no regular visitation will be permitted.
However, in the case of patients at the end of life, two people will be allowed to visit. And for pediatric patients, one adult will be allowed to stay with the patient.
Visitors who are allowed into the facility will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit. And once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, he or she must immediately leave the hospital.
The restrictions are much the same at Raleigh General where, effective immediately, visitors are not allowed within Raleigh General Hospital unless they are with an obstetric patient (one adult visitor), pediatrics (one parent or guardian) and patients at end-of-life.
Beckley ARH Community CEO Rocky Massey said in a press release that the restrictions are brought on by the percentage increase in positive test results of Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks that could be tied to relaxed efforts to social distance and wear masks during vacations, the Fourth of July holiday and large group gatherings.
“We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” Massey said. “The health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority as we move through this pandemic, and we must take every measure available to help prevent the spread of this virus within our community.”
In the release, Massey is quoted as saying visitors of ARH patients are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital. Should the patient need assistance with this, they should let a staff member know.
“Like many other communities nationwide, our region is experiencing a rise in positive cases of Covid-19, said Matt Roberts, President & CEO of Raleigh General Hospital, in a press release. “While we have not yet seen a corresponding rise of hospitalizations, we believe this proactive is necessary to do our part in keeping our patients, employees and providers as safe as possible.
“We want to reassure our communities that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care,” Roberts stated in the press release. “As a large hospital serving the residents of Beckley and the surrounding region, we are continuing to provide the necessary care our communities need.”
At Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, the walk-in clinic is being temporarily relocated from the hospital campus in the Family Medical Center to 173 State Street (across from the Madison Animal Hospital).
"We feel this move is the best decision to keep our patients safe," said Gina Moore, Executive Director of Outpatient Clinics, in a press release. "It will allow us to keep separation among our patients amidst the COVID-19 crises."