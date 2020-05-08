As small businesses slowly begin to open back up amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many business owners are still struggling to remain afloat. Many began to reopen Monday of this week, just in time for the Mother's Day holiday.
Flowers by Nancy, a local flower shop in the Beckley area, closed its showroom to the public in mid-March as the virus began to make its way throughout West Virginia. Although they produced arrangements for funerals throughout the closure, they put a halt on any of their other daily tasks.
When the flower shop opened back up this Monday, per Gov. Jim Justice's guidelines, the owner, Nancy Stewart, had hopes they could make up for what they couldn't do during the closure, during the Mother's Day holiday. As flowers are a typical Mother's Day gift, Stewart opened up her showroom to the public once more.
Right now, only four employees are working at Flowers by Nancy. The business typically has a large staff, but many of them are older and are worried about returning to work since the virus primarily affects the older population.
"We usually have a lot of help, but right now, it's just us," Stewart said, while pointing to a room behind her showroom. "We understand their worry and are doing the best we can with what we have."
Stewart will be accepting Mother's Day orders for flowers through Saturday. She said they have hopes of staying closed Sunday to enjoy the holiday themselves.
"I have really greatly appreciated everyone that has supported us throughout this, and those who have supported us since we opened back up this week," she said. "You cannot even imagine how nice it is when we get orders from people who said it was important they put their money into local businesses.
"This has been hard on all of us, so putting your money back into your community is the best thing. We love and appreciate everyone for all they've done."
To place an order for a flower arrangement call 304-252-3569 or visit the Flower by Nancy showroom on North Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH