Gov. Jim Justice, who announced late Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid, has directed his Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) and his Covid-19 pandemic leadership team to review and approve requests from West Virginia hospitals for additional staffing support, the governor announced Wednesday.
Staffing support is to be provided by the West Virginia National Guard. Requests will be coordinated by the JIATF to assign available Guard resources.
“From the very beginning of this pandemic, I have been committed to protecting our hospital systems, which are already struggling with staffing shortages due to the current COVID-19 surge,” said Justice, who was reported to be ill but still at his home on Wednesday evening. “We must keep our hospitals operating fully.
"I firmly believe that by reassigning our valued Guard members to this mission, West Virginia’s hospitals can get back up to capacity to care for our residents.”
When a hospital sees the need for extra staffing assistance due to a Covid surge, state officials announced, request by hospital leadership to its local emergency manager will be relayed to the JIATF, which will work with its many partners for coordination. The staffing relief process was developed by the JIATF, reviewed by pandemic leadership, and approved by the governor.
“The West Virginia National Guard is fully prepared to assist our hospital partners who have been at the frontline of this pandemic,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the adjutant general of the WVNG. “A team of liaison officers and representatives from our JIATF have been conducting assessments today with our hospitals that are in need. The National Guard is ready, as always, to support the State of West Virginia at the Governor’s direction.”
On Wednesday, Charleston Area Medical Center and Grafton City Hospital in Taylor County had requested help, and state officials reported JIATF will be providing help.
The number of Covid-19 cases in southern West Virginia has "skyrocketed," but residents who test positive play an important role in helping to stop the spread of the virus, a local physician said Monday.
Dr. Kyle Muscari of Access Health said that, for those who test positive for the virus, a rapid antigen test on the fifth day after their positive result or five days after the first symptoms, whichever comes first, can let them know if it is OK to leave quarantine.
The Biden administration announced Monday that private insurers must pay for up to eight at-home tests per month.
In southern West Virginia, Muscari said, health care providers are seeing between a 30 percent and 50 percent positivity rate for those who test for Covid.
"It's been really quite extraordinary," Muscari noted. "The amount of Covid-19 has skyrocketed.
"It's exploded," he said.
Muscari said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently decreased quarantine time from 10 days to five days. Although the CDC did not require a rapid antigen test — a test that gives an immediate reading on whether a person is positive for Covid — on Day 5, Muscari said the CDC recommends it.
Muscari urged those who have tested positive to perform a rapid test, either at home or through a health care provider, before leaving quarantine. That way, they will know for sure that they are no longer testing positive for the virus.
"We've had a lot of people call and say, 'When can I go back to work?'" he explained. "If you look at the guidelines, you can get out of quarantine at five days, but I would strongly recommend doing a rapid antigen test on Day 5.
"It's almost a test of contagiousness," he explained. "So if you test 'negative' on that, you're likely not contagious.
"You still need to wear a high-quality mask and be socially distanced and be very careful, but if you can get a negative rapid test five days after your positive test, it's a very good sign."
He noted that the rapid tests are in short supply now at local drugstores because so many people need Covid tests. At the end of the month, however, the Biden administration has announced plans to provide 500 million at-home rapid tests, which private insurance carriers must cover.
In addition to testing and practicing the usual guidelines of wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping social distance, vaccines still play an important role in stopping Covid. Most cases at Access Health are found among patients who have not been vaccinated.
Muscari urged West Virginians to get fully vaccinated, including an initial two shots and a third booster, at least.
"We rarely see Covid-19 cases in someone who's had a booster shot, two shots and then a booster vaccine," he said. "We very rarely see that.
"It's certainly possible, but we hardly ever see it.
"People who do shots without the booster (are) pretty susceptible to the Covid-19 illness," he said. "It's not always going to protect you from getting the virus, but it's definitely going to help prevent serious things like hospitalization and death."
Those who are not vaccinated are more likely to become seriously ill and to die from Covid symptoms, he added.
There are two known variants in the Mountain State, Omicron and Delta.
Muscari explained that the new variant, Omicron, is extremely contagious. The symptoms are usually milder, though, and start, on average, three days after a person is infected.
"Having said that, the Delta variant is still alive and well in the state," he added.
Those who have the Delta variant, on average, start to show symptoms five or six days after infection. Usually, the symptoms are more severe and include shortness of breath.
He reported that, despite the surge in positive cases, he is not seeing as many hospitalizations as he has seen with previous outbreaks. But that does not mean that West Virginians should not do their part to stop the spread.
"The health care system's not designed to have the amount of outbreak we're currently experiencing," he warned. "We're having even 50 percent test positivity.
"That's pretty remarkable and borderline unsustainable."
Jeri Knowlton, communications director for Appalachian Regional Health Care, said the hospitalization rate for Covid patients has remained consistent at Beckley-ARH Hospital since July.
Knowlton reported that there were 20 Covid patients at Beckley ARH on Monday, with eight being unvaccinated.
Four patients were in the intensive care unit (ICU), and three of those patients were on ventilators.
One patient was in the progressive care unit (PCU), 11 were in hospital beds and four were in the Emergency Department, she added.
"We don't test to determine the variant, just the Covid positivity," Knowlton said, when asked the number of Omicron cases.
Health care providers follow the same treatment plan for hospitalized Covid patients, regardless of the variant, she added.
Data for Raleigh General Hospital was not immediately available on Wednesday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Monday there were 15,124 Covid-19 cases statewide with 24 deaths since Friday. There have been 5,445 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the state.
“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “Please choose vaccination to prevent further spread and illness.”
Muscari said that, if Americans are careful, he believes the "last hurrah" of Covid — with deaths and hospitalizations — could be nearing.
He said those Covid patients with moderate to severe symptoms should seek monoclonal antibody treatments, which is particularly effective at treating the Delta variant. The efficacy of the treatment on Omicron is still being studied.
Pfizer and Merck have both released prescription oral treatment for Covid, he added, but the drugs are currently in very short supply.
Testing when symptoms first appear can help stop the spread, along with Covid patients testing on Day 5 after a positive test or the appearance of the first symptoms, which will allow for better quarantining of those who are contagious.
Finally, he said, the vaccine and boosters remain vital.
"Don't try to outsmart the virus," he advised. "This has been the most humbling experience of my professional career.
"Once you feel like you've got an understanding, it changes. It's constantly mutating. It's constantly keeping you on your toes.
"Please don't try to outsmart it. When it's your turn, get the booster shot."
He urged residents to get the flu vaccine, too, as the number of flu cases in the U.S. is on the rise, after reaching a historic low last year.