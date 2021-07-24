Local doctor encourages vaccines, talking with neighbors

As a highly transmissible strain of Covid spreads across the state, a local physician is encouraging West Virginians who have gotten the vaccine to talk to unvaccinated family and friends about their experiences.
Dr. Kyle Muscari of Access Health in Beckley is urging those who have been vaccinated to be nonjudgmental and supportive of those who are hesitant about "getting the jab" and to show respect for their right to make their own health care choices.
"Listen to your medical professionals, but not only your medical professionals," Muscari advised those who may be considering the vaccine now that the Delta variant is in the state. "Your barber, your beautician, anyone that's been vaccinated. I think it's perfectly reasonable to talk to them about it."
Covid vaccines are effective against the Delta variant, a new and highly transmissible strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that, although it is still possible for vaccinated people to get infected by the new strain, the vaccines dramatically reduce the risk of serious illness that leads to hospitalization or death.
On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported, to date, a total of 165,702 Covid-19 cases and 2,936 deaths in West Virginia. The Mayo Clinic reported an infection rate of 3.96 percent for the state on Friday, with about 46 percent of West Virginians having gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 48 percent of the state being fully vaccinated.
The national rate of full vaccination is 49.5 percent and 57 percent for one dose. Rates tend to be lower in the South and in more rural populations.
Muscari added that an "information gap" in America likely drives the vaccination gap. The way around that gap in rural regions is by regular people talking about their experiences.
The people who are persuaded by Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden and director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have probably already been vaccinated, Muscari said. "We need to think more of the micro-influencer — your pastor, barber, beautician, who would help people get a vaccine."
Muscari suggested that the response of vaccinated West Virginians to their unvaccinated neighbors' fears and questions is a vital part of the process. He said that those who have not gotten the vaccine should not be made to feel ashamed or guilty for their choice.
Those who have gotten the vaccine should talk freely about the experience.
"It's OK to be vulnerable," he urged. "Talk about your experience. We have to remember that even people who have received the vaccine are hesitant about it, myself included.
"When I took the vaccine, I'm human," Muscari said. "Of course I was nervous going into it. Ultimately, I decided for my family and myself it was the right thing to do."
Muscari said he had pain at the injection site after receiving the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. The second shot gave him light to moderate flu symptoms for a few hours, he said.
Muscari believes that Mountaineers' propensity to share and make sacrifices for their family and neighbors could be the key to getting them vaccinated.
"West Virginians are, notoriously, very friendly," he said. "People do anything to help out their neighbor.
"I would just say, if people started to think, 'I'm not worried about myself, but if I get vaccinated, maybe I could prevent my grandmother, my good friend, my pastor, from having severe Covid that could lead to hospitalization and death.'
"Think of it as doing something for your neighbors," he encouraged. "If we can just think of it like that, that we're going to get through this together."
Muscari said that those who have been vaccinated may help by sharing their vaccine experiences with unvaccinated friends and family members, without showing judgment or being condescending.
"I encourage (vaccinations)," said Muscari. "I think it's safe and efficacious.
But, he said, "I'm not going to shame anyone for not choosing it."
He said the "three C's" of the vaccine are complacency, convenience and no confidence.
"With complacency, everybody's tired," he noted. "We have 'Covid fatigue,' certainly. Still, there's new Delta variants and cases have trickled up.
"I wouldn't say I'm overall concerned we're headed to a new lockdown or mask mandate, but I think this could be a little bit of a hiccup."
Gov. Jim Justice, whose vaccine roll-out plan received attention from TIME magazine and various international publications, has been on a campaign for West Virginians to be vaccinated, even before the Delta variant emerged. That sets him apart from some other Republican governors.
In early 2020, the Mountain State led the nation and world in making the vaccine accessible to its residents.
By April, the number of vaccinated West Virginians had started to lag, despite free and readily available vaccines.
In May, Raleigh County Commission President David Tolliver had pointed out that older people in the county were getting vaccinated and that younger ones — those below age 65 — were refusing it. Tolliver strongly urged young people to get the vaccine in May, following a commission meeting.
Since then, the Delta variant has entered the state, making up about 3 percent of the state's active cases on Thursday.
“I am very worried,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state coronavirus czar. “It’s really important that we see the Delta variant as not kind of what we saw before.
"This is a different disease; this is much worse. I don’t want to be overly dramatic, but the more I’m learning about this, the more worried I’m getting.”
Justice and state health officials said Tuesday they see no immediate need to return to some of the restrictions put in place 14 months ago to limit virus spread, including indoor mask mandates. The governor added that he would change the guidelines as state and federal health officials advised.
The governor urged eligible West Virginians to get vaccinated against Covid-19 again Thursday as Delta variant cases begin to climb, jumping by 60 percent in two days, from 22 cases on Tuesday to 35 on Thursday.
Delta variant cases had been identified in 16 counties on Thursday, including Raleigh, Wyoming, Greenbrier and McDowell.
“Our Delta variant numbers are starting to jump a little bit,” Justice said Thursday. “We’re still only at 35. But if you listen to our health experts, they’ll tell you this thing’s coming. And if you get this Delta variant, it’s going to be really tough on you, so you’ve got to get vaccinated.”
Muscari suggested Saturday that the next steps in getting West Virginians vaccinated will likely be made on a local level through health networks and public service agencies, and on a person-to-person basis, addressing the "convenience" barrier in folks receiving vaccines.
"I think West Virginia's honestly done a great job," said Muscari. "We've made availability (of the vaccine) a huge priority.
"There's a difference, though, between availability and access. Access is, maybe, the working mother who can't get time off work to get vaccinated, and she does want the vaccine.
"I wonder how many people out there who are like that? Or, the elderly lady in her apartment building that may rely on public transportation and just be in too much pain to get to the doctor.
"I think, if we can reach those huge pockets of people, it would, obviously, be a huge plus."
Muscari said that most local doctors and health departments want eligible patients to be vaccinated and will likely make reasonable accommodations for working people and for those who do not have reliable transportation.
New River Transit expanded routes in March. Drivers may go three-fourths of a mile off of a route, transit officials announced in March.
The transit also operates a demand service response, which picks up people from locations and takes them to specific places for a fee.
•••
Some who have not gotten the vaccine say that they have an underlying health condition that they are afraid will be worsened by the vaccine, which is relatively new. They are also worried that they could have a serious reaction to the vaccine itself.
Although a severe individual reaction to the vaccine is not impossible, Muscari said that his patients have experienced mild to moderate symptoms of pain at the injection site and fever and flu-like symptoms for a few hours.
Some point out that even vaccinated people can still get the Delta variant or even another form of Covid. They are unsure that getting the vaccine will protect them.
Raleigh Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Parsons had Covid. As soon as he was able to get the vaccine in April, he took both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
"I got it so I would, hopefully, avoid a serious bout of the virus and to stop the spread to others," said Parsons.
Mike Plumley, 58, a Beckley native who now lives in South Carolina, got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in South Carolina as soon as it was available. He wanted to protect his loved ones and to reduce the chances of a bad outcome, in case he did get the virus, he said.
"I was diagnosed with Covid-19 yesterday, and I'm out working in the garden today, versus, possibly, being on a respirator," he said. "I felt bad some of the middle of last week and got tested on Wednesday.
"I credit the vax for my relatively mild (symptoms). In addition, it does not appear that I spread it to my wife," he said.
Bob Baker, a Beckley attorney, said he got the Moderna vaccine in January and February for personal safety and to build "herd immunity" for those who have serious medical issues and cannot get vaccinated.
"I felt a bit sluggish after the second one for a couple of days," he admitted, adding, "I felt I owed it to all West Virginians."
Fayetteville health care worker Christina Rupe said she was vaccinated in the winter because she was exposed to Covid at her job. The second shot made her feel tired, she said.
"I have seen the best outcomes of Covid, but I have also seen the worst with patients," she said. "It is not a death I would wish on anyone.
"It is a cruel death. For me, personally, I felt it was the best decision."
Local chef Paul Almond said he got the vaccine to show those who look up to him that it "was the right thing to do" and "to get us back to some semblance of normalcy."
"The second shot wasn't pleasant," he admitted. "Fever spiked, and I felt pretty terrible, but that passed after 24 hours, with no lasting side effects."
Rev. Paul Chapman, pastor of Beckley Praise Church, said he also got the vaccine.
While some other Christians fear that the vaccine is part of the "mark of the beast" — a deadly economic system that is foretold in the Bible and involves an immoral leader forcing people to carry a personal identification number inside of their body to buy or sell — Chapman does not believe that this fear should stop a Christian from getting a vaccine.
"Everybody has a right to take the vaccine, whenever they want to," he said. "I don't think the vaccine has anything to do with the mark of the beast.
"I'll just say it that way."
Like Parsons, Chapman had Covid before getting the vaccine. His wife and son also got the illness, and his congregation brought food to the front door and prayed for the Chapman family.
"When I had Covid, it not only affected me with the chills and the flu symptoms, but it really restricted my breathing," he said. "The breathing part was my worst thing, and, for about four days, it hit me hard.
"Of course, I'm going to credit a lot of my recovery to prayer, but I think that (my) C-Pap (breathing) machine also helped me breathe."
And, like Parsons, Chapman got the vaccine as soon as it was available. He said he had flu-like symptoms for a few hours after the second dose, but he did not have breathing problems.
"The coronavirus was a lot worse than the vaccine," he said.