Local couple sacrifices vacation, donates PPE with the help of United Way

After seeing the community’s growing need for personal protective equipment (PPE), Mohamed and Angela Salem – owners of Dr. Phone on Eisenhower Drive – used their annual vacation savings to purchase face masks, which they were able to donate to eight of the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s (UWSWV) partner agencies.
According to the United Way’s Executive Director Megan Legursky, Salem and his wife were looking for a partner to help them distribute the 1,000 masks.
As the community’s “resource of resources,” United Way was up for the task, Legursky said.
“I reached out to our partner agencies and developed a list of those who were in need,” Legursky said. The masks are being given to agencies within Raleigh and Fayette County.
Legursky says that, even while UWSWV is facing its own difficulties resulting from the pandemic, it is great to be able to quickly help its partner agencies, as well as the area’s smaller non-profit organizations.
Because of the Salem’s donation, each of the eight agencies’ PPE needs was met. Masks have already been delivered to the Beckley Dream Center by the UWSWV and delivery options for the other seven agencies are in progress.
Salem – who has several doctor friends and, therefore, a connection to Beckley’s medical community – wants his family’s donation to act as a motivator for other people to give, while also increasing awareness on how to give back to the community.
“A lot of people don’t know what to do, how to give or where to give. I want them to read this article and realize that they can do the same thing that we have.”
Having donated to schools and other organizations in the past, the Salems discovered that it is something they enjoy and that makes them feel good.
“I thank them for being proactive members of our community,” Legursky said. “That is what United Way thrives on – community volunteers who are willing to serve West Virginia alongside us.”
After distributing the masks, the Salems decided they wanted to help further and are currently communicating with the United Way on how to distribute four boxes – 400 pairs – of disposable gloves.
Legursky stated that the four largest agencies out of the eight that received masks will be receiving the Salem’s second donation.
Salem says that he and his wife plan to keep donating because “there is always going to be something else” but are focusing on giving as much as they can now because of the COVID-19 threat.
Legursky shared that right now, UWSWV is simply trying to encourage donations and the community as much as possible.
The masks and gloves were not donated to local hospitals because of UWSWV’s “MASKS 4 WV” program which already supplies hospitals with PPE through volunteer donations.
For more information on “MASKS 4 WV” or other ways to support the United Way as they serve southern West Virginia, visit unitedwayswv.org or call 304-253-2111.
United Way of Southern West Virginia is located at 110 Croft Street in Beckley.