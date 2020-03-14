Churches throughout the area are making special accommodations to continue to serve their congregations during the COVID-19 threat.
While social distancing has been recommended until the threat of the virus subsides, church leaders are doing their best to continue to serve those who want to attend church, but also those who are more worried over the virus.
Pastor Steve Hamrick of United Methodist Temple in Beckley told The Register-Herald while information on the virus is still developing, they are going to continue to offer their worship services.
"We stream our services via Facebook Live as well," Hamrick said, "so we are encouraging folks to take advantage of that as well."
Hamrick added they have set up hand sanitizing stations throughout the church, and they've taken out the containers they perform baptisms in. They will also not be passing around offering plates until further notice, and their hospitality desk, which usually offers coffee and snacks to people during services, is shut down until further notice.
"We've been told to practice social distancing, so those who want to attend church, we ask they remain some feet apart," he said.
Hamrick added the church has canceled all other events scheduled at the church, other than Sunday worship services. They have also closed their pre-school, due to Gov. Jim Justice's announcement on school closure, and their day care center.
"It was a difficult decision to close the day care. We know that parents do rely on child care, but right now we're just trying to focus on the health and well-being of everyone," he said.
Mark Larkin, the director of safety and security at Heart of God Ministries in Beckley, told The Register-Herald they will continue Sunday services as usual but are also implementing health and safety measures for those who attend.
"We are following the guidelines offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our local and state health departments, and we've put additional safety measures in place," Larkin said. "We will have several hand sanitizing stations at the church, and we've alerted our ushers and everyone else involved in services to not shake hands, give hugs, or anything like that.
"If you feel like you are sick, it is OK to stay home."
Larkin said church officials are monitoring what other local, state and federal officials are advising, and they will make changes to their services if it becomes necessary.
I Heart Church in Mount Hope has also made special accommodations to continue to serve those who wish to attend. The church's pastors, Brandon and Melodi Hawley, sent out a mass email Friday night, also posting to their social media sites, on how the church will continue during the virus threat.
"We know you have many questions, concerns and fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak. As your pastors, we have been gathering info, praying and seeking much counsel (both from church leadership, medical professionals and state officials) on how we are to proceed with church services and events at I Heart Church," the pastors' release stated. "We desire to respond rather than react, keeping in mind the biblical hope that God has not given us 'a spirit of fear, but of power, love and a sound mind' (2 Timothy 1:7).
"Because we are uncertain of the duration of this crisis and want to provide a hope in the midst of chaos, we believe we must continue to offer church services for those who feel comfortable attending," the release continued. "It is with these words of Jesus in mind that we will continue to offer our normal services, although not without precautions to prevent the spread of infection."
I Heart Church will take the following precautions:
• Hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the church.
• Sanitizing teams will be cleaning thoroughly before, between and after services.
• All children will be checked for fever or cough and will be asked to join the church's online services if they present with elevated fever or symptoms of infection.
• Any adults who exhibit symptoms, such as coughing, will be asked to join their online campus.
• The church will be increasing its online prayer/response teams so its online campus is available to any individuals who may not feel comfortable attending, are at high risk, or may be sick.
• In an effort to be a “spiritual hospital to the hurting” in times of crisis, the church will be actively reaching out to the community, especially to those who may be in need of practical assistance or at the highest risk.
"We want you to use your own prayerful discretion in deciding whether to attend services online or in person," the pastors stated. "We ask that you use an abundance of caution and join us online if you are sick or are at high risk. There will be no judgment or condemnation for those choosing to stay home.
"However, we also want to encourage you to be a light in the midst of darkness and to choose to walk in the peace that is afforded to us by the blood of Christ and the covering of His Word."
Rev. Fr. Paul Wharton of St. Francis de Sales Parish in Beckley has decided to close the church until further notice. After choosing to cancel Saturday night's Mass, he canceled the 8:30 and 11 a.m. Mass for Sunday as well.
"We are only closed for the time being," Wharton said. "We aren't sure when we will open again, but for now this is our decision for the safety of others. We're checking out, for safety."
