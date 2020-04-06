Turns out, worshipping and social distancing can be simultaneously served.
On Palm Sunday, the beginning of Holy Week for Christians, the Family Worship Center in Beckley celebrated with a parking lot service – complete with palms and prayers.
Each year, Palm Sunday, which is he Sunday before Easter, is celebrated by Christians. The observance commemorates Jesus Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem days before his crucifixion.
In Christian churches, Palm Sunday falls on the last Sunday of Lent.
According to Luke Hodges, the Family Worship Center’s lead pastor, the church has commemorated Palm Sunday in the past but never quite like they did this year.
He stated that, since the governor recommended for people to stay home and practice social distancing, the church had been live-streaming their services but felt for Palm Sunday they could praise together while still following all of the COVID-19 guidelines.
“The importance of Palm Sunday and the whole focus of it is to praise," Hodges said. "It is so much fun to praise when you can get together and thank Jesus for what He has done.
"The ability to come together and see each other while still being safe was a real boost to our morale," Hodges said. "A lot of people have been shut in and we were all starting to feel that disconnection.”
Bill Woodruff, who has been attending services at the worship center for nearly three years but never attended a Palm Sunday service until this year, expressed how grateful he was for the opportunity to join all those who celebrated Sunday.
“I think connection is a huge part of community," he said. "With online services you get to connect with the pastor, but not one another. It was a great opportunity to connect and on such a beautiful day.”
Woodruff said he felt completely safe attending the parking lot service because of the church’s security team, which was constantly watching over the congregation to make sure no one violated the 6-foot boundaries that were set between each vehicle.
Hodges explained that on an average Sunday, the church’s attendance is around 250 people. Sunday’s parking lot service saw nearly 190 people – some who were first-time attendees – as well as over 300 individuals who watched the service online.
Whether from inside their cars or their homes, churchgoers were able to enjoy the day with music, praise, and Hodges’ sermon, which used scripture to show the biblical witness of the lordship of Christ.
As Hodges preached, members wielded palm branches, waving them outside their windows and sunroofs as they worshipped together.
“A lot of people are wanting to do what is right by following the guidelines and we are striving to honor what the governor has said, while still connecting with one another,” Hodges said.
“This time is causing everyone to get more creative from churches to businesses," he said. "We are seeing church buildings close their doors and that can be a real hit to the heart. It was refreshing to see everyone come together and trying to connect.”
According to Woodruff, there is a great yearning for community and the Family Worship Center Sunday service helped “scratch that itch.”
“It gave us that community and opportunity to be together, but it also made us that much hungrier for human contact. The big celebration day will be when we can all be together again for good.”
The Family Worship Center, at 224 Pinewood Drive, will have another parking lot service on Sunday, April 12, to commemorate Easter Sunday.
“We are going to give this all we got. Easter is coming up and we are just going to keep believing that people find hope in Christ and hope in the midst of all of this.”
For more information visit cogfwc.org or the church’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cogfwc.