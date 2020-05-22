In mid-March, when local area schools were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Little General Stores started the a free lunch program for any school-aged child.
To date, Little General has given over $100,000 worth of free lunches and will be continuing the program throughout the month of May.
Company president Greg Darby was grateful to be able to help.
“I’ve said it before in regards to helping out in the communities and we say it internally a lot as well, ‘If you can, you should,’ “ Darby said. “The local schools did a great job getting lunches out as well, but we knew we could help out, so we quickly created the program and got it in place.
“We’re just grateful to be in a position to help our communities and thankful for our staff, being out in the front lines facing the challenge during such uncertainty.”
Programs included:
Any Little General owned Taco Bell is offering two free tacos from 11 am – 1 pm.
Any Little General owned Arby’s is offering a classic roast beef and kid’s fry from 11 am – 1 pm.
Any Little General owned Godfather’s Pizza is offering a free slice of pizza from 11 am – 1 pm.
Any Little General owned Burger King is offering a cheeseburger and kid’s fry from 11 am – 1 pm.
Any Little General owned Subway is offering a 6 inch turkey, black forest ham, cold cut, or veggie sub from 11 am – 1 pm.
Little General owned Steak Escape location in Fairmont, WV will be offering free chicken nibblers and fries from 11 am – 1 pm.