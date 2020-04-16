Little Caesars, a global family-owned pizza chain, has been working in recent weeks to donate and deliver a million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the country in response to their efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, including Beckley’s and Crab Orchard’s stores in the chain of establishments.
On Wednesday, the establishments delivered pizzas to Beckley ARH Hospital, Beckley Fire Department, and several other areas throughout the region, and they will continue to make deliveries weekly until the pandemic subsides.
The restaurant chain kicked off the initiative last week in its hometown Detroit, Mich. to staff at the Detroit Medical Center.
The one million pizzas being served nationwide could serve up to four million meals to front-line medical and first responder professionals at hospitals throughout the country.
The unprecedented donation is made possible by Little Caesars, its thousands of independent hard-working franchisees and their locally owned stores, and Ilitch Charities, a non-profit whose goal is to positively impact lives and empower communities.
Sabrina Donahue-Moore, marketing director for Little Caesars throughout the southern West Virginia region, said health care workers and first responders protect, care and serve our community, so it only seemed fitting to give back to them during a crisis.
“At this critical time, they need our support more than ever,” Moore said.
“It is our absolute pleasure to help in any way we can. It is amazing to see so many people finding ways to support each other.
“From homemade masks, care kits, and checking on their neighbors, so many people are really stepping up.”
Moore added currently online or on the Little Caesars app on a smartphone, customers can “Pie-It-Forward” and purchase a $5 pizza that goes right back into the community for medical personnel, police and firefighters.
Little Caesars also recently announced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app.
Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking.
The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.
President and CEO of Little Caesars, Dave Scrivano, said hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to keep everyone safe and healthy, and he feels they are the true heroes.
“As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how - by delivering a wholesome meal.” Scrivano said.
