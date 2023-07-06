charleston, w.va. – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is appropriating $481,719 for Lily’s Place in Huntington to support its efforts to treat and prevent neonatal abstinence syndrome and promote healthy families.
This federal funding is one of the congressionally directed spending (CDS) requests Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., secured on behalf of West Virginia through the fiscal year 2023 funding bill.
This funding will be used to support the From the Start program at Lily’s Place, which will help increase the number of babies treated, as well as enhance and increase the efforts of the organization to care for infants prenatally exposed to substances in utero and provides them with best practices and treatment specific to their needs.
Lily’s Place offers additional critical services for infants and their families, including weaning from medication, case management, peer recovery support, counseling, education classes for pregnant women, follow-up clinics and children and parent groups.
